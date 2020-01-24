Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-counterfeiting, Authentication and Verification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market offers secured packaging to companies wishing to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies are adopted across industries to safeguard fromthe counterfeiting of sensitive and vulnerable products.
Technological innovation within the anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Market players and government organizations look forward to continuous development of new and advanced technologies in anticounterfeiting. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), United States, pharmaceutical drugs require reliable packaging with anti- counterfeiting features that restrict product duplication, offer tamper evidence and more. These products offer product security, patient comfort and quality. In 2016, signature DNA marker packaging materials were widely adopted to deliver anti-counterfeiting for pharmaceutical tablets. DNA-based Anti-counterfeiting allows more encryption than digital coding. Anti-counterfeit technologies are used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical drug industries. Anti-theft devices such as anti-theft tags and RFID based smart labels offer real time tracking to decrease counterfeiting.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various technologies available in the anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market and potential application sectors across various end uses. The anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is broken down by device type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each technology and end use segment with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.
This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
4. Market Breakdown by Technology Type
5. Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
6. Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
7. Market Breakdown by Region
8. Industry Structure
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
