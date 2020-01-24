MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $8.15 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for third quarter 2019 were $8.06 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and for fourth quarter 2018 were $7.45 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. Summit achieved returns on average assets and average tangible equity in fourth quarter 2019 of 1.39 percent and 15.25 percent, respectively, compared to 1.38 percent and 16.41 percent, respectively, in the same period of 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 earnings compared to the linked quarter were positively impacted by increased net interest income resulting primarily from lower funding costs. Also positively impacting fourth quarter 2019 results compared to third quarter 2019 were $312,000 in gains on sales of foreclosed properties compared to $66,000 losses in the linked quarter. 

For the full year 2019, Summit achieved record net income of $31.9 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, compared with $28.1 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for 2018. Our returns on average assets and average tangible equity for 2019 were 1.40 percent and 15.65 percent, respectively, compared to 1.32 percent and 16.09 percent, respectively, for 2018.

Earnings for 2019 were positively impacted by increased net interest income resulting primarily from loan growth as well as lower funding costs, increased realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of our former insurance agency, Summit Insurance Services, LLC (“SIS”). These results were partially offset by larger write-downs on foreclosed properties in Q2 2019 with the goal of selling such properties more rapidly, lower insurance commission revenue during 2019 and increased merger-related expenses.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented, “I am very gratified Summit achieved a new annual earnings record both in net income and on a per share basis in 2019. In addition, I am particularly pleased by our continued strong core operating performance in this past quarter, highlighted by our exceptional growth in both our core loans and deposits, while at the same time maintaining a stable net interest margin. Our acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. closed at the beginning of 2020, and it serves to combine Summit with a financially strong bank that shares the same commitment to build long-term client relationships by providing ‘Service Beyond Expectations’. The financial synergies relative to this transaction are already evident. Looking forward to 2020 and beyond, I am optimistic as we gain momentum towards our goal to be a consistent growing, high-performing community banking institution."

Summit completed its acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (“PBI”) and its subsidiary, First Peoples Bank, headquartered in Mullens, West Virginia on January 1, 2019 and converted its business processes and accounts to that of Summit’s during Q2 2019; accordingly, PBI’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. Therefore, Summit’s fourth quarter and annual 2019 period results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to the same periods of 2018. At consummation, PBI had total assets of $133.1 million, loans of $42.4 million, and deposits of $112.9 million.

Highlights for Q4 2019

  • Net interest income increased 8.40 percent (annualized) compared to Q3 2019 and increased 10.4 percent year-to-date 2019 versus the same period in 2018, primarily due to our loan growth;

  • Net interest margin in Q4 2019 remained unchanged at 3.63 percent as compared to Q3 2019 while yields on loans declined 13 basis points and deposit and other funding costs declined 15 basis points;

  • Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $80.5 million during the quarter, and grew $131.4 million in 2019, principally in the commercial real estate and construction and development portfolios;

  • Mortgage warehouse lines of credit decreased $18.8 million during the quarter, but grew $87.1 million during 2019;

  • Efficiency ratio was 52.25 percent compared to 52.91 percent in the linked quarter and 51.02 percent for Q4 2018;

  • Write-downs of foreclosed properties were $497,000 in Q4 2019 compared to $133,000 in Q3 2019, while the realized gains/losses on sales of foreclosed properties increased from a net loss of $66,000 in Q3 2019 to $312,000 net gains in Q4 2019; and

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.28 percent from 1.45 percent for the linked quarter and 1.66 percent at year end 2018.

  • Announced our entering into a definitive agreement to acquire four MVB Bank branches in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties, West Virginia having aggregate approximate deposits and loans of $181 million and $46 million, respectively.  This transaction is expected to close early in Q2 2020.

Results of Operations

Total revenue for fourth quarter 2019, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 9.0 percent to $24.2 million, principally as a result of higher net interest income compared to $22.2 million for the fourth quarter 2018. For full year 2019, total revenue was $96.3 million compared to $87.2 million for 2018, a 10.4 percent increase primarily as a result of higher net interest income, increased realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of SIS.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income was $19.8 million, an increase of 9.8 percent from the $18.1 million reported in the prior-year fourth quarter and a 2.1 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2019 remained unchanged from the linked quarter at 3.63 and increased from 3.61 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.60 percent for Q4 2019, 3.59 percent for Q3 2019 and 3.57 percent for Q4 2018.  

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for fourth quarter 2019 was $4.40 million compared to $4.19 million for the comparable period of 2018. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $4.00 million for fourth quarter 2019, compared to $4.39 million reported for fourth quarter 2018 and was $3.31 million for the linked quarter. The lower levels of 2019 noninterest income compared to 2018 periods are primarily due to the elimination of insurance commission revenue as result of SIS’ sale in Q2 2019.

We recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during fourth quarter 2019 and 2018. Our provision continues to be directionally consistent with changes in the credit quality in our loan portfolio.

Q4 2019 total noninterest expense increased 5.6 percent to $13.2 million compared to $12.5 million for the prior-year fourth quarter and increased 2.8 percent compared to the linked quarter. 

Noninterest expense for full year 2019 increased 10.6 percent compared to 2018. Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to expenses associated with the acquired PBI operations (including merger-related expenses), increased write-downs of foreclosed properties and to deferred director compensation plan expense, which totaled $800,000 in 2019 compared to income of $250,000 during 2018.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $2.40 billion, an increase of $202.6 million, or 9.2 percent since December 31, 2018. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $1.90 billion at December 31, 2019, up $218.4 million, or 13.0 percent, from the $1.68 billion reported at year-end 2018. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $80.5 million during the quarter, or 18.9 percent (on an annualized basis), and have increased $131.4 million, or 7.9 percent (on an annualized basis) since year-end 2018.

At December 31, 2019, core deposits were $1.68 billion, an increase of $161.0 million or 10.6 percent during fourth quarter 2019 -- as checking deposits increased $46.8 million or 5.6 percent, core time deposits increase by $1.9 million or 0.5 percent and savings deposits increased $112.2 million or 36.7 percent, principally attributable to the growth in our online savings product.

Shareholders’ equity was $247.8 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $219.8 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased to $18.11 at December 31, 2019 compared to $15.75 at December 31, 2018. Summit had 12,408,542 outstanding common shares at year end 2019 compared to 12,312,933 at year end 2018.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, improved to $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets. This compares to $33.7 million, or 1.45 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, and $36.5 million, or 1.66 percent of assets at year end 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 net loan charge-offs were $367,000, or 0.08 percent of average loans annualized, while $500,000 was added to the allowance for loan losses through the provision for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.68 percent of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.77 percent at year-end 2018. 

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.40 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-six banking locations.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018   
    
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands12/31/201912/31/18Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
   Loans, including fees$24,772$22,659 9.3%
   Securities 2,195 2,527 -13.1%
   Other 105 127 -17.3%
 Total interest income 27,072 25,313 6.9%
 Interest expense   
   Deposits 5,952 5,103 16.6%
   Borrowings 1,292 2,158 -40.1%
 Total interest expense 7,244 7,261 -0.2%
 Net interest income 19,828 18,052 9.8%
 Provision for loan losses 500 500 0.0%
 Net interest income after provision   
   for loan losses 19,328 17,552 10.1%
     
 Noninterest income   
   Insurance commissions 90 1,132 -92.0%
   Trust and wealth management fees 734 627 17.1%
   Service charges on deposit accounts 1,377 1,209 13.9%
   Bank card revenue 906 809 12.0%
   Realized securities gains (losses) 403 (205)n/m 
   Bank owned life insurance income 310 248 25.0%
   Other income 584 367 59.1%
 Total noninterest income 4,404 4,187 5.2%
 Noninterest expense   
   Salaries and employee benefits 7,099 6,928 2.5%
   Net occupancy expense 815 836 -2.5%
   Equipment expense 1,278 1,139 12.2%
   Professional fees 412 385 7.0%
   Advertising and public relations 214 193 10.9%
   Amortization of intangibles 401 410 -2.2%
   FDIC premiums - 140 n/m 
   Bank card expense 454 395 14.9%
   Foreclosed properties expense, net 262 507 -48.3%
   Merger-related expenses 98 59 66.1%
   Other expenses 2,126 1,474 44.2%
 Total noninterest expense 13,159 12,466 5.6%
 Income before income taxes 10,573 9,273 14.0%
 Income taxes 2,424 1,823 33.0%
 Net income$8,149$7,450 9.4%


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)  
Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018  
     
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
  12/31/1912/31/18Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
   Basic$0.66 $0.60 10.0%
   Diluted$0.65 $0.60 8.3%
     
 Cash dividends$0.15 $0.14 7.1%
 Dividend payout ratio 22.3% 23.3%-4.3%
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
   Basic 12,400,932  12,358,104 0.3%
   Diluted 12,458,702  12,407,678 0.4%
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,408,542  12,312,933 0.8%
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 13.32% 13.85%-3.8%
 Return on average tangible equity 15.25% 16.41%-7.1%
 Return on average assets 1.39% 1.38%0.7%
 Net interest margin (A) 3.63% 3.61%0.6%
 Efficiency ratio (B) 52.25% 51.02%2.4%
     

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2019 vs 2018   
     
  For the Year EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands12/31/1912/31/18Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
   Loans, including fees$97,115$85,28313.9%
   Securities 9,361 9,587-2.4%
   Other 595 53910.4%
 Total interest income 107,071 95,40912.2%
 Interest expense   
   Deposits 23,697 17,67534.1%
   Borrowings 6,290 7,937-20.8%
 Total interest expense 29,987 25,61217.1%
 Net interest income 77,084 69,79710.4%
 Provision for loan losses 1,550 2,250-31.1%
 Net interest income after provision   
   for loan losses 75,534 67,54711.8%
     
 Noninterest income   
   Insurance commissions 1,911 4,320-55.8%
   Trust and wealth management fees 2,564 2,653-3.4%
   Service charges on deposit accounts 5,094 4,63110.0%
   Bank card revenue 3,536 3,15212.2%
   Realized securities gains 1,938 622211.6%
   Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC 1,906 -n/a 
   Bank owned life insurance income 1,044 1,0222.2%
   Other income 1,210 1,02218.4%
 Total noninterest income 19,203 17,42210.2%
 Noninterest expense   
   Salaries and employee benefits 29,066 27,4785.8%
   Net occupancy expense 3,417 3,3641.6%
   Equipment expense 4,972 4,41112.7%
   Professional fees 1,678 1,6074.4%
   Advertising and public relations 698 6546.7%
   Amortization of intangibles 1,701 1,6711.8%
   FDIC premiums 88 830-89.4%
   Bank card expense 1,820 1,47523.4%
   Foreclosed properties expense, net 2,498 1,35085.0%
   Merger-related expenses 617 144328.5%
   Other expenses 8,599 6,88924.8%
 Total noninterest expense 55,154 49,87310.6%
 Income before income taxes 39,583 35,09612.8%
 Income taxes 7,717 7,0249.9%
 Net income$31,866$28,07213.5%
     


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2019 vs 2018  
     
  For the Year EndedPercent
  12/31/1912/31/18Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
   Basic$2.55 $2.27 12.3%
   Diluted$2.53 $2.26 11.9%
     
 Cash dividends$0.59 $0.53 11.3%
 Dividend payout ratio 23.1% 23.3%-0.9%
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
   Basic 12,516,474  12,364,468 1.2%
   Diluted 12,575,145  12,424,573 1.2%
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,408,542  12,312,933 0.8%
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 13.43% 13.43%0.0%
 Return on average tangible equity 15.65% 16.09%-2.7%
 Return on average assets 1.40% 1.32%6.1%
 Net interest margin (A) 3.66% 3.57%2.5%
 Efficiency ratio (B) 54.55% 53.72%1.5%
     

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/199/30/196/30/193/31/1912/31/18
Statements of Income     
 Interest income     
   Loans, including fees$24,772$24,940$24,352$23,051 $22,659 
   Securities 2,195 2,184 2,396 2,586  2,527 
   Other 105 125 134 231  127 
 Total interest income 27,072 27,249 26,882 25,868  25,313 
 Interest expense     
   Deposits 5,952 6,214 5,967 5,564  5,103 
   Borrowings 1,292 1,615 1,652 1,731  2,158 
 Total interest expense 7,244 7,829 7,619 7,295  7,261 
 Net interest income 19,828 19,420 19,263 18,573  18,052 
 Provision for loan losses 500 500 300 250  500 
 Net interest income after provision     
   for loan losses 19,328 18,920 18,963 18,323  17,552 
 Noninterest income     
   Insurance commissions 90 40 606 1,174  1,132 
   Trust and wealth management fees 734 632 612 586  627 
   Service charges on deposit accounts 1,377 1,312 1,224 1,180  1,209 
   Bank card revenue 906 924 893 814  809 
   Realized securities gains (losses) 403 453 1,086 (3) (205)
   Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC - - 1,906 -  - 
   Bank owned life insurance income 310 247 248 238  248 
   Other income 584 151 235 241  367 
 Total noninterest income 4,404 3,759 6,810 4,230  4,187 
 Noninterest expense     
   Salaries and employee benefits 7,099 7,044 7,576 7,347  6,928 
   Net occupancy expense 815 799 880 924  836 
   Equipment expense 1,278 1,296 1,219 1,179  1,139 
   Professional fees 412 388 475 403  385 
   Advertising and public relations 214 177 155 153  193 
   Amortization of intangibles 401 404 420 476  410 
   FDIC premiums - - 88 -  140 
   Bank card expense 454 455 473 439  395 
   Foreclosed properties expense, net 262 305 1,545 384  507 
   Merger-related expenses 98 74 382 63  59 
   Other expenses 2,126 1,864 2,116 2,492  1,474 
 Total noninterest expense 13,159 12,806 15,329 13,860  12,466 
 Income before income taxes 10,573 9,873 10,444 8,693  9,273 
 Income tax expense 2,424 1,812 1,880 1,601  1,823 
 Net income$8,149$8,061$8,564$7,092 $7,450 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
  12/31/199/30/196/30/193/31/1912/31/18
Per Share Data     
 Earnings per common share     
   Basic$0.66 $0.65 $0.68 $0.56 $0.60 
   Diluted$0.65 $0.65 $0.68 $0.56 $0.60 
       
 Cash dividends$0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.14 $0.14 
 Dividend payout ratio 22.3% 23.0% 21.9% 25.0% 23.3%
       
 Average common shares outstanding     
   Basic 12,400,932  12,412,982  12,539,095  12,717,501  12,358,104 
   Diluted 12,458,702  12,467,777  12,600,071  12,778,644  12,407,678 
       
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,408,542  12,400,804  12,449,986  12,661,528  12,312,933 
       
Performance Ratios     
 Return on average equity 13.32% 13.51% 14.62% 12.28% 13.85%
 Return on average tangible equity 15.25% 15.55% 17.02% 14.80% 16.41%
 Return on average assets 1.39% 1.41% 1.52% 1.27% 1.38%
 Net interest margin (A) 3.63% 3.63% 3.72% 3.66% 3.61%
 Efficiency ratio (B) 52.25% 52.91% 56.45% 56.63% 51.02%
       

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)     
       
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts12/31/199/30/196/30/193/31/1912/31/18
       
Assets     
 Cash and due from banks$28,137 $12,374 $13,481 $14,265 $23,061 
 Interest bearing deposits other banks 33,751  40,296  42,994  43,689  36,479 
 Securities 276,355  265,347  269,920  297,126  293,284 
 Loans, net 1,900,425  1,838,891  1,805,850  1,725,064  1,682,005 
 Property held for sale 19,276  20,979  21,390  24,393  21,432 
 Premises and equipment, net 44,168  43,592  42,896  39,345  37,553 
 Goodwill and other intangible assets 23,022  23,182  23,585  29,349  25,842 
 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 43,603  43,216  42,976  42,714  42,420 
 Other assets 34,755  35,732  36,022  33,696  38,510 
   Total assets$2,403,492 $2,323,609 $2,299,114 $2,249,641 $2,200,586 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
 Deposits$1,913,237 $1,832,285 $1,797,493 $1,789,032 $1,634,826 
 Short-term borrowings 199,345  206,694  225,343  186,292  309,084 
 Long-term borrowings and     
   subordinated debentures 20,306  20,311  20,315  20,319  20,324 
 Other liabilities 22,840  21,897  20,262  20,368  16,522 
 Shareholders' equity 247,764  242,422  235,701  233,630  219,830 
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,403,492 $2,323,609 $2,299,114 $2,249,641 $2,200,586 
       
 Book value per common share$19.97 $19.55 $18.93 $18.45 $17.85 
 Tangible book value per common share$18.11 $17.68 $17.04 $16.13 $15.75 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.4% 9.5% 9.3% 9.2% 8.9%
       

 

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)      
        
  12/31/20199/30/20196/30/20193/31/201912/31/2018 
Summit Financial Group, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital11.1%11.2%11.1%11.4%11.1% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital12.1%12.2%12.1%12.5%12.2% 
 Total Risk-based Capital12.7%12.8%12.8%13.2%12.9% 
 Tier 1 Leverage10.5%10.4%10.4%10.2%10.1% 
        
Summit Community Bank, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital12.1%12.2%11.9%12.3%12.0% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital12.1%12.2%11.9%12.3%12.0% 
 Total Risk-based Capital12.7%12.9%12.6%13.0%12.8% 
 Tier 1 Leverage10.6%10.4%10.2%10.0%10.0% 
        

 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loan Composition (unaudited)      
        
Dollars in thousands12/31/20199/30/20196/30/20193/31/201912/31/2018 
        
Commercial $207,138$199,391$204,138$189,248$194,315 
Mortgage warehouse lines 126,237 145,039 101,607 49,355 39,140 
Commercial real estate      
  Owner occupied 276,218 255,828 262,901 256,671 257,256 
  Non-owner occupied 629,206 567,670 574,677 585,809 573,932 
Construction and development      
  Land and development 84,112 69,589 67,769 64,192 68,833 
  Construction 37,523 56,255 46,975 36,040 24,731 
Residential real estate      
  Non-jumbo  354,963 359,399 360,752 359,107 336,977 
  Jumbo  70,947 69,815 70,171 69,313 73,599 
  Home equity 76,568 78,493 81,373 80,370 80,910 
Consumer  36,470 36,982 36,715 36,046 32,460 
Other  14,117 13,371 11,924 12,045 12,899 
Total loans, net of unearned fees 1,913,499 1,851,832 1,819,002 1,738,196 1,695,052 
Less allowance for loan losses 13,074 12,941 13,152 13,132 13,047 
Loans, net$1,900,425$1,838,891$1,805,850$1,725,064$1,682,005 
        

 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Deposit Composition (unaudited)     
        
Dollars in thousands 12/31/20199/30/20196/30/20193/31/201912/31/2018 
Core deposits       
  Non-interest bearing checking$260,553$241,999$234,397$258,679$222,120 
  Interest bearing checking 630,352 602,059 588,948 560,800 523,257 
  Savings  418,096 305,891 301,403 310,646 284,173 
  Time deposits  373,125 371,178 365,275 359,141 316,914 
Total core deposits 1,682,126 1,521,127 1,490,023 1,489,266 1,346,464 
        
Brokered time deposits 150,554 227,369 222,901 218,913 220,497 
Other non-core time deposits 80,557 83,789 84,569 80,853 67,865 
Total deposits$1,913,237$1,832,285$1,797,493$1,789,032$1,634,826 
        

 

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)     
       
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/199/30/196/30/193/31/1912/31/18
       
 Gross loan charge-offs$455 $843 $391 $414 $705 
 Gross loan recoveries (88) (132) (111) (249) (307)
   Net loan charge-offs$367 $711 $280 $165 $398 
       
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08% 0.16% 0.06% 0.04% 0.10%
 Allowance for loan losses$13,074 $12,941 $13,152 $13,132 $13,047 
 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage     
   of period end loans 0.68% 0.70% 0.72% 0.76% 0.77%
 Nonperforming assets:     
   Nonperforming loans     
   Commercial$764 $835 $948 $729 $935 
   Commercial real estate 5,800  7,037  6,544  2,981  3,239 
   Residential construction and development 326  191  66  24  3,198 
   Residential real estate 4,404  4,461  5,657  5,928  7,506 
   Consumer 116  115  160  182  147 
   Other 100  100  100  130  - 
 Total nonperforming loans 11,510  12,739  13,475  9,974  15,025 
   Foreclosed properties     
   Commercial real estate 1,930  1,514  1,544  1,841  1,762 
   Commercial construction and development 4,601  4,909  4,910  6,326  6,479 
   Residential construction and development 11,169  12,847  13,132  14,347  11,543 
   Residential real estate 1,576  1,709  1,804  1,879  1,648 
 Total foreclosed properties 19,276  20,979  21,390  24,393  21,432 
   Other repossessed assets 17  16  12  34  5 
 Total nonperforming assets$30,803 $33,734 $34,877 $34,401 $36,462 
       
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.60% 0.69% 0.74% 0.57% 0.89%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.28% 1.45% 1.52% 1.53% 1.66%
       
 Troubled debt restructurings     
   Performing$23,339 $23,420 $23,266 $27,845 $26,609 
   Nonperforming 2,337  2,443  2,915  -  388 
 Total troubled debt restructurings$25,676 $25,863 $26,181 $27,845 $26,997 

 


Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)     
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/199/30/196/30/193/31/1912/31/18
       
 Commercial$111$390$375$264$219
 Commercial real estate 1,196 312 1,719 4,128 161
 Construction and development 236 65 235 179 194
 Residential real estate 4,775 5,573 5,670 2,944 6,249
 Consumer 269 365 234 432 593
 Other 25 63 9 52 38
   Total$6,612$6,768$8,242$7,999$7,454
       

 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)           
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates        
Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019 vs Q4 2018 (unaudited)           
              
 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018  
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield /  
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate  
              
ASSETS             
Interest earning assets             
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)            
  Taxable$1,853,197 $24,6225.27% $1,813,555 $24,7865.42% $1,660,250 $22,5195.38%  
  Tax-exempt (2) 15,738  1894.76%  15,903  1954.86%  15,322  1774.58%  
  Securities             
  Taxable 218,375  1,6543.00%  203,288  1,5663.06%  176,059  1,5023.38%  
  Tax-exempt (2) 69,276  6863.93%  79,387  7823.91%  132,088  1,2963.89%  
  Interest bearing deposits other banks            
  and Federal funds sold 32,779  1051.27%  35,214  1251.41%  35,402  1271.42%  
Total interest earning assets 2,189,365  27,2564.94%  2,147,347  27,4545.07%  2,019,121  25,6215.03%  
              
Noninterest earning assets             
  Cash & due from banks 12,932     12,815     9,686     
  Premises & equipment 44,136     43,160     37,224     
  Other assets 103,481     104,789     109,228     
  Allowance for loan losses (13,055)    (13,276)    (13,172)    
  Total assets$2,336,859    $2,294,835    $2,162,087     
              
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
              
Liabilities             
Interest bearing liabilities             
  Interest bearing             
  demand deposits$619,939 $1,3780.88% $594,772 $1,6211.08% $519,465 $1,5041.15%  
  Savings deposits 351,653  1,2011.35%  302,331  9491.25%  289,809  8611.18%  
  Time deposits 641,160  3,3732.09%  674,869  3,6442.14%  607,037  2,7381.79%  
  Short-term borrowings 188,007  1,0622.24%  202,425  1,3722.69%  270,092  1,9092.80%  
  Long-term borrowings and             
  subordinated debentures 20,308  2304.49%  20,312  2434.75%  20,326  2494.86%  
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,821,067  7,2441.58%  1,794,709  7,8291.73%  1,706,729  7,2611.69%  
              
Noninterest bearing liabilities             
  Demand deposits 248,159     240,193     223,999     
  Other liabilities 22,856     21,320     16,138     
  Total liabilities 2,092,082     2,056,222     1,946,866     
              
Shareholders' equity 244,777     238,613     215,221     
  Total liabilities and             
  shareholders' equity$2,336,859    $2,294,835    $2,162,087     
              
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $20,012   $19,625   $18,360   
              
NET INTEREST MARGIN  3.63%   3.63%   3.61%  
              
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.       
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. 
  The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $184,000, $205,000, and $308,000 for Q4 2019,  
  Q3 2019 and Q4 2018, respectively.            
              

 



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)      
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates     
YTD 2019 vs YTD 2018 (unaudited)        
   
 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / 
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate 
         
ASSETS        
Interest earning assets        
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)        
  Taxable$1,782,477 $96,4995.41% $1,626,725 $84,7165.21% 
  Tax-exempt (2) 15,315  7805.09%  15,776  7184.55% 
  Securities        
  Taxable 205,340  6,5113.17%  170,912  5,3413.13% 
  Tax-exempt (2) 90,823  3,6083.97%  136,913  5,3753.93% 
  Interest bearing deposits other banks       
  and Federal funds sold 39,408  5951.51%  38,148  5391.41% 
Total interest earning assets 2,133,363  107,9935.06%  1,988,474  96,6894.86% 
         
Noninterest earning assets        
  Cash & due from banks 12,939     9,517    
  Premises & equipment 41,778     36,025    
  Other assets 107,456     107,856    
  Allowance for loan losses (13,225)    (12,830)   
  Total assets$2,282,311    $2,129,042    
         
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
         
Liabilities        
Interest bearing liabilities        
  Interest bearing        
  demand deposits$586,938 $6,3941.09% $471,725 $4,2050.89% 
  Savings deposits 317,569  3,9691.25%  320,184  3,2331.01% 
  Time deposits 660,910  13,3342.02%  621,659  10,2371.65% 
  Short-term borrowings 194,450  5,3032.73%  228,142  5,9932.63% 
  Long-term borrowings and        
  subordinated debentures 20,315  9874.86%  44,132  1,9444.40% 
  1,780,182  29,9871.68%  1,685,842  25,6121.52% 
Noninterest bearing liabilities        
  Demand deposits 244,559     218,541    
  Other liabilities 20,341     15,574    
  Total liabilities 2,045,082     1,919,957    
         
Shareholders' equity 237,229     209,085    
  Total liabilities and        
  shareholders' equity$2,282,311    $2,129,042    
         
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $78,006   $71,077  
         
NET INTEREST MARGIN  3.66%   3.57% 
         
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.   
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%.  
  The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $922,000 and $1,279,000 for  
  YTD 2019 and YTD 2018, respectively.       
         

