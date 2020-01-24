MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $8.15 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for third quarter 2019 were $8.06 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and for fourth quarter 2018 were $7.45 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. Summit achieved returns on average assets and average tangible equity in fourth quarter 2019 of 1.39 percent and 15.25 percent, respectively, compared to 1.38 percent and 16.41 percent, respectively, in the same period of 2018.



Fourth quarter 2019 earnings compared to the linked quarter were positively impacted by increased net interest income resulting primarily from lower funding costs. Also positively impacting fourth quarter 2019 results compared to third quarter 2019 were $312,000 in gains on sales of foreclosed properties compared to $66,000 losses in the linked quarter.

For the full year 2019, Summit achieved record net income of $31.9 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, compared with $28.1 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for 2018. Our returns on average assets and average tangible equity for 2019 were 1.40 percent and 15.65 percent, respectively, compared to 1.32 percent and 16.09 percent, respectively, for 2018.

Earnings for 2019 were positively impacted by increased net interest income resulting primarily from loan growth as well as lower funding costs, increased realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of our former insurance agency, Summit Insurance Services, LLC (“SIS”). These results were partially offset by larger write-downs on foreclosed properties in Q2 2019 with the goal of selling such properties more rapidly, lower insurance commission revenue during 2019 and increased merger-related expenses.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented, “I am very gratified Summit achieved a new annual earnings record both in net income and on a per share basis in 2019. In addition, I am particularly pleased by our continued strong core operating performance in this past quarter, highlighted by our exceptional growth in both our core loans and deposits, while at the same time maintaining a stable net interest margin. Our acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. closed at the beginning of 2020, and it serves to combine Summit with a financially strong bank that shares the same commitment to build long-term client relationships by providing ‘Service Beyond Expectations’. The financial synergies relative to this transaction are already evident. Looking forward to 2020 and beyond, I am optimistic as we gain momentum towards our goal to be a consistent growing, high-performing community banking institution."

Summit completed its acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (“PBI”) and its subsidiary, First Peoples Bank, headquartered in Mullens, West Virginia on January 1, 2019 and converted its business processes and accounts to that of Summit’s during Q2 2019; accordingly, PBI’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. Therefore, Summit’s fourth quarter and annual 2019 period results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to the same periods of 2018. At consummation, PBI had total assets of $133.1 million, loans of $42.4 million, and deposits of $112.9 million.

Highlights for Q4 2019

Net interest income increased 8.40 percent (annualized) compared to Q3 2019 and increased 10.4 percent year-to-date 2019 versus the same period in 2018, primarily due to our loan growth;





Net interest margin in Q4 2019 remained unchanged at 3.63 percent as compared to Q3 2019 while yields on loans declined 13 basis points and deposit and other funding costs declined 15 basis points;





Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $80.5 million during the quarter, and grew $131.4 million in 2019, principally in the commercial real estate and construction and development portfolios;





Mortgage warehouse lines of credit decreased $18.8 million during the quarter, but grew $87.1 million during 2019;





Efficiency ratio was 52.25 percent compared to 52.91 percent in the linked quarter and 51.02 percent for Q4 2018;





Write-downs of foreclosed properties were $497,000 in Q4 2019 compared to $133,000 in Q3 2019, while the realized gains/losses on sales of foreclosed properties increased from a net loss of $66,000 in Q3 2019 to $312,000 net gains in Q4 2019; and





Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.28 percent from 1.45 percent for the linked quarter and 1.66 percent at year end 2018.





Announced our entering into a definitive agreement to acquire four MVB Bank branches in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties, West Virginia having aggregate approximate deposits and loans of $181 million and $46 million, respectively. This transaction is expected to close early in Q2 2020.

Results of Operations

Total revenue for fourth quarter 2019, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 9.0 percent to $24.2 million, principally as a result of higher net interest income compared to $22.2 million for the fourth quarter 2018. For full year 2019, total revenue was $96.3 million compared to $87.2 million for 2018, a 10.4 percent increase primarily as a result of higher net interest income, increased realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of SIS.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income was $19.8 million, an increase of 9.8 percent from the $18.1 million reported in the prior-year fourth quarter and a 2.1 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2019 remained unchanged from the linked quarter at 3.63 and increased from 3.61 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.60 percent for Q4 2019, 3.59 percent for Q3 2019 and 3.57 percent for Q4 2018.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for fourth quarter 2019 was $4.40 million compared to $4.19 million for the comparable period of 2018. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $4.00 million for fourth quarter 2019, compared to $4.39 million reported for fourth quarter 2018 and was $3.31 million for the linked quarter. The lower levels of 2019 noninterest income compared to 2018 periods are primarily due to the elimination of insurance commission revenue as result of SIS’ sale in Q2 2019.

We recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during fourth quarter 2019 and 2018. Our provision continues to be directionally consistent with changes in the credit quality in our loan portfolio.

Q4 2019 total noninterest expense increased 5.6 percent to $13.2 million compared to $12.5 million for the prior-year fourth quarter and increased 2.8 percent compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense for full year 2019 increased 10.6 percent compared to 2018. Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to expenses associated with the acquired PBI operations (including merger-related expenses), increased write-downs of foreclosed properties and to deferred director compensation plan expense, which totaled $800,000 in 2019 compared to income of $250,000 during 2018.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $2.40 billion, an increase of $202.6 million, or 9.2 percent since December 31, 2018. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $1.90 billion at December 31, 2019, up $218.4 million, or 13.0 percent, from the $1.68 billion reported at year-end 2018. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $80.5 million during the quarter, or 18.9 percent (on an annualized basis), and have increased $131.4 million, or 7.9 percent (on an annualized basis) since year-end 2018.

At December 31, 2019, core deposits were $1.68 billion, an increase of $161.0 million or 10.6 percent during fourth quarter 2019 -- as checking deposits increased $46.8 million or 5.6 percent, core time deposits increase by $1.9 million or 0.5 percent and savings deposits increased $112.2 million or 36.7 percent, principally attributable to the growth in our online savings product.

Shareholders’ equity was $247.8 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $219.8 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased to $18.11 at December 31, 2019 compared to $15.75 at December 31, 2018. Summit had 12,408,542 outstanding common shares at year end 2019 compared to 12,312,933 at year end 2018.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, improved to $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets. This compares to $33.7 million, or 1.45 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, and $36.5 million, or 1.66 percent of assets at year end 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 net loan charge-offs were $367,000, or 0.08 percent of average loans annualized, while $500,000 was added to the allowance for loan losses through the provision for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.68 percent of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.77 percent at year-end 2018.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.40 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-six banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018 For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 12/31/2019 12/31/18 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,772 $ 22,659 9.3 % Securities 2,195 2,527 -13.1 % Other 105 127 -17.3 % Total interest income 27,072 25,313 6.9 % Interest expense Deposits 5,952 5,103 16.6 % Borrowings 1,292 2,158 -40.1 % Total interest expense 7,244 7,261 -0.2 % Net interest income 19,828 18,052 9.8 % Provision for loan losses 500 500 0.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,328 17,552 10.1 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 90 1,132 -92.0 % Trust and wealth management fees 734 627 17.1 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,377 1,209 13.9 % Bank card revenue 906 809 12.0 % Realized securities gains (losses) 403 (205 ) n/m Bank owned life insurance income 310 248 25.0 % Other income 584 367 59.1 % Total noninterest income 4,404 4,187 5.2 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,099 6,928 2.5 % Net occupancy expense 815 836 -2.5 % Equipment expense 1,278 1,139 12.2 % Professional fees 412 385 7.0 % Advertising and public relations 214 193 10.9 % Amortization of intangibles 401 410 -2.2 % FDIC premiums - 140 n/m Bank card expense 454 395 14.9 % Foreclosed properties expense, net 262 507 -48.3 % Merger-related expenses 98 59 66.1 % Other expenses 2,126 1,474 44.2 % Total noninterest expense 13,159 12,466 5.6 % Income before income taxes 10,573 9,273 14.0 % Income taxes 2,424 1,823 33.0 % Net income $ 8,149 $ 7,450 9.4 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018 For the Quarter Ended Percent 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.60 10.0 % Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.60 8.3 % Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.14 7.1 % Dividend payout ratio 22.3 % 23.3 % -4.3 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,400,932 12,358,104 0.3 % Diluted 12,458,702 12,407,678 0.4 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,408,542 12,312,933 0.8 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.32 % 13.85 % -3.8 % Return on average tangible equity 15.25 % 16.41 % -7.1 % Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.38 % 0.7 % Net interest margin (A) 3.63 % 3.61 % 0.6 % Efficiency ratio (B) 52.25 % 51.02 % 2.4 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Annual Performance Summary (unaudited) 2019 vs 2018 For the Year Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 97,115 $ 85,283 13.9 % Securities 9,361 9,587 -2.4 % Other 595 539 10.4 % Total interest income 107,071 95,409 12.2 % Interest expense Deposits 23,697 17,675 34.1 % Borrowings 6,290 7,937 -20.8 % Total interest expense 29,987 25,612 17.1 % Net interest income 77,084 69,797 10.4 % Provision for loan losses 1,550 2,250 -31.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 75,534 67,547 11.8 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 1,911 4,320 -55.8 % Trust and wealth management fees 2,564 2,653 -3.4 % Service charges on deposit accounts 5,094 4,631 10.0 % Bank card revenue 3,536 3,152 12.2 % Realized securities gains 1,938 622 211.6 % Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC 1,906 - n/a Bank owned life insurance income 1,044 1,022 2.2 % Other income 1,210 1,022 18.4 % Total noninterest income 19,203 17,422 10.2 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 29,066 27,478 5.8 % Net occupancy expense 3,417 3,364 1.6 % Equipment expense 4,972 4,411 12.7 % Professional fees 1,678 1,607 4.4 % Advertising and public relations 698 654 6.7 % Amortization of intangibles 1,701 1,671 1.8 % FDIC premiums 88 830 -89.4 % Bank card expense 1,820 1,475 23.4 % Foreclosed properties expense, net 2,498 1,350 85.0 % Merger-related expenses 617 144 328.5 % Other expenses 8,599 6,889 24.8 % Total noninterest expense 55,154 49,873 10.6 % Income before income taxes 39,583 35,096 12.8 % Income taxes 7,717 7,024 9.9 % Net income $ 31,866 $ 28,072 13.5 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Annual Performance Summary (unaudited) 2019 vs 2018 For the Year Ended Percent 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.55 $ 2.27 12.3 % Diluted $ 2.53 $ 2.26 11.9 % Cash dividends $ 0.59 $ 0.53 11.3 % Dividend payout ratio 23.1 % 23.3 % -0.9 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,516,474 12,364,468 1.2 % Diluted 12,575,145 12,424,573 1.2 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,408,542 12,312,933 0.8 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.43 % 13.43 % 0.0 % Return on average tangible equity 15.65 % 16.09 % -2.7 % Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.32 % 6.1 % Net interest margin (A) 3.66 % 3.57 % 2.5 % Efficiency ratio (B) 54.55 % 53.72 % 1.5 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,772 $ 24,940 $ 24,352 $ 23,051 $ 22,659 Securities 2,195 2,184 2,396 2,586 2,527 Other 105 125 134 231 127 Total interest income 27,072 27,249 26,882 25,868 25,313 Interest expense Deposits 5,952 6,214 5,967 5,564 5,103 Borrowings 1,292 1,615 1,652 1,731 2,158 Total interest expense 7,244 7,829 7,619 7,295 7,261 Net interest income 19,828 19,420 19,263 18,573 18,052 Provision for loan losses 500 500 300 250 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,328 18,920 18,963 18,323 17,552 Noninterest income Insurance commissions 90 40 606 1,174 1,132 Trust and wealth management fees 734 632 612 586 627 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,377 1,312 1,224 1,180 1,209 Bank card revenue 906 924 893 814 809 Realized securities gains (losses) 403 453 1,086 (3 ) (205 ) Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC - - 1,906 - - Bank owned life insurance income 310 247 248 238 248 Other income 584 151 235 241 367 Total noninterest income 4,404 3,759 6,810 4,230 4,187 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,099 7,044 7,576 7,347 6,928 Net occupancy expense 815 799 880 924 836 Equipment expense 1,278 1,296 1,219 1,179 1,139 Professional fees 412 388 475 403 385 Advertising and public relations 214 177 155 153 193 Amortization of intangibles 401 404 420 476 410 FDIC premiums - - 88 - 140 Bank card expense 454 455 473 439 395 Foreclosed properties expense, net 262 305 1,545 384 507 Merger-related expenses 98 74 382 63 59 Other expenses 2,126 1,864 2,116 2,492 1,474 Total noninterest expense 13,159 12,806 15,329 13,860 12,466 Income before income taxes 10,573 9,873 10,444 8,693 9,273 Income tax expense 2,424 1,812 1,880 1,601 1,823 Net income $ 8,149 $ 8,061 $ 8,564 $ 7,092 $ 7,450





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Dividend payout ratio 22.3 % 23.0 % 21.9 % 25.0 % 23.3 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,400,932 12,412,982 12,539,095 12,717,501 12,358,104 Diluted 12,458,702 12,467,777 12,600,071 12,778,644 12,407,678 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,408,542 12,400,804 12,449,986 12,661,528 12,312,933 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.32 % 13.51 % 14.62 % 12.28 % 13.85 % Return on average tangible equity 15.25 % 15.55 % 17.02 % 14.80 % 16.41 % Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.41 % 1.52 % 1.27 % 1.38 % Net interest margin (A) 3.63 % 3.63 % 3.72 % 3.66 % 3.61 % Efficiency ratio (B) 52.25 % 52.91 % 56.45 % 56.63 % 51.02 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.







SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 28,137 $ 12,374 $ 13,481 $ 14,265 $ 23,061 Interest bearing deposits other banks 33,751 40,296 42,994 43,689 36,479 Securities 276,355 265,347 269,920 297,126 293,284 Loans, net 1,900,425 1,838,891 1,805,850 1,725,064 1,682,005 Property held for sale 19,276 20,979 21,390 24,393 21,432 Premises and equipment, net 44,168 43,592 42,896 39,345 37,553 Goodwill and other intangible assets 23,022 23,182 23,585 29,349 25,842 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 43,603 43,216 42,976 42,714 42,420 Other assets 34,755 35,732 36,022 33,696 38,510 Total assets $ 2,403,492 $ 2,323,609 $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 $ 2,200,586 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,913,237 $ 1,832,285 $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,032 $ 1,634,826 Short-term borrowings 199,345 206,694 225,343 186,292 309,084 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,306 20,311 20,315 20,319 20,324 Other liabilities 22,840 21,897 20,262 20,368 16,522 Shareholders' equity 247,764 242,422 235,701 233,630 219,830 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,403,492 $ 2,323,609 $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 $ 2,200,586 Book value per common share $ 19.97 $ 19.55 $ 18.93 $ 18.45 $ 17.85 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.11 $ 17.68 $ 17.04 $ 16.13 $ 15.75 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.2 % 8.9 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 11.4 % 11.1 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 12.1 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.5 % 12.2 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.8 % 13.2 % 12.9 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.1 % Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.0 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.0 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.7 % 12.9 % 12.6 % 13.0 % 12.8 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.0 %









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Commercial $ 207,138 $ 199,391 $ 204,138 $ 189,248 $ 194,315 Mortgage warehouse lines 126,237 145,039 101,607 49,355 39,140 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 276,218 255,828 262,901 256,671 257,256 Non-owner occupied 629,206 567,670 574,677 585,809 573,932 Construction and development Land and development 84,112 69,589 67,769 64,192 68,833 Construction 37,523 56,255 46,975 36,040 24,731 Residential real estate Non-jumbo 354,963 359,399 360,752 359,107 336,977 Jumbo 70,947 69,815 70,171 69,313 73,599 Home equity 76,568 78,493 81,373 80,370 80,910 Consumer 36,470 36,982 36,715 36,046 32,460 Other 14,117 13,371 11,924 12,045 12,899 Total loans, net of unearned fees 1,913,499 1,851,832 1,819,002 1,738,196 1,695,052 Less allowance for loan losses 13,074 12,941 13,152 13,132 13,047 Loans, net $ 1,900,425 $ 1,838,891 $ 1,805,850 $ 1,725,064 $ 1,682,005









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 260,553 $ 241,999 $ 234,397 $ 258,679 $ 222,120 Interest bearing checking 630,352 602,059 588,948 560,800 523,257 Savings 418,096 305,891 301,403 310,646 284,173 Time deposits 373,125 371,178 365,275 359,141 316,914 Total core deposits 1,682,126 1,521,127 1,490,023 1,489,266 1,346,464 Brokered time deposits 150,554 227,369 222,901 218,913 220,497 Other non-core time deposits 80,557 83,789 84,569 80,853 67,865 Total deposits $ 1,913,237 $ 1,832,285 $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,032 $ 1,634,826

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Gross loan charge-offs $ 455 $ 843 $ 391 $ 414 $ 705 Gross loan recoveries (88 ) (132 ) (111 ) (249 ) (307 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 367 $ 711 $ 280 $ 165 $ 398 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.10 % Allowance for loan losses $ 13,074 $ 12,941 $ 13,152 $ 13,132 $ 13,047 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period end loans 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.76 % 0.77 % Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 764 $ 835 $ 948 $ 729 $ 935 Commercial real estate 5,800 7,037 6,544 2,981 3,239 Residential construction and development 326 191 66 24 3,198 Residential real estate 4,404 4,461 5,657 5,928 7,506 Consumer 116 115 160 182 147 Other 100 100 100 130 - Total nonperforming loans 11,510 12,739 13,475 9,974 15,025 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 1,930 1,514 1,544 1,841 1,762 Commercial construction and development 4,601 4,909 4,910 6,326 6,479 Residential construction and development 11,169 12,847 13,132 14,347 11,543 Residential real estate 1,576 1,709 1,804 1,879 1,648 Total foreclosed properties 19,276 20,979 21,390 24,393 21,432 Other repossessed assets 17 16 12 34 5 Total nonperforming assets $ 30,803 $ 33,734 $ 34,877 $ 34,401 $ 36,462 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.60 % 0.69 % 0.74 % 0.57 % 0.89 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.28 % 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.66 % Troubled debt restructurings Performing $ 23,339 $ 23,420 $ 23,266 $ 27,845 $ 26,609 Nonperforming 2,337 2,443 2,915 - 388 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 25,676 $ 25,863 $ 26,181 $ 27,845 $ 26,997









Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Commercial $ 111 $ 390 $ 375 $ 264 $ 219 Commercial real estate 1,196 312 1,719 4,128 161 Construction and development 236 65 235 179 194 Residential real estate 4,775 5,573 5,670 2,944 6,249 Consumer 269 365 234 432 593 Other 25 63 9 52 38 Total $ 6,612 $ 6,768 $ 8,242 $ 7,999 $ 7,454









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019 vs Q4 2018 (unaudited) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,853,197 $ 24,622 5.27 % $ 1,813,555 $ 24,786 5.42 % $ 1,660,250 $ 22,519 5.38 % Tax-exempt (2) 15,738 189 4.76 % 15,903 195 4.86 % 15,322 177 4.58 % Securities Taxable 218,375 1,654 3.00 % 203,288 1,566 3.06 % 176,059 1,502 3.38 % Tax-exempt (2) 69,276 686 3.93 % 79,387 782 3.91 % 132,088 1,296 3.89 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 32,779 105 1.27 % 35,214 125 1.41 % 35,402 127 1.42 % Total interest earning assets 2,189,365 27,256 4.94 % 2,147,347 27,454 5.07 % 2,019,121 25,621 5.03 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 12,932 12,815 9,686 Premises & equipment 44,136 43,160 37,224 Other assets 103,481 104,789 109,228 Allowance for loan losses (13,055 ) (13,276 ) (13,172 ) Total assets $ 2,336,859 $ 2,294,835 $ 2,162,087 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 619,939 $ 1,378 0.88 % $ 594,772 $ 1,621 1.08 % $ 519,465 $ 1,504 1.15 % Savings deposits 351,653 1,201 1.35 % 302,331 949 1.25 % 289,809 861 1.18 % Time deposits 641,160 3,373 2.09 % 674,869 3,644 2.14 % 607,037 2,738 1.79 % Short-term borrowings 188,007 1,062 2.24 % 202,425 1,372 2.69 % 270,092 1,909 2.80 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,308 230 4.49 % 20,312 243 4.75 % 20,326 249 4.86 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,821,067 7,244 1.58 % 1,794,709 7,829 1.73 % 1,706,729 7,261 1.69 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 248,159 240,193 223,999 Other liabilities 22,856 21,320 16,138 Total liabilities 2,092,082 2,056,222 1,946,866 Shareholders' equity 244,777 238,613 215,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,336,859 $ 2,294,835 $ 2,162,087 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 20,012 $ 19,625 $ 18,360 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.63 % 3.63 % 3.61 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $184,000, $205,000, and $308,000 for Q4 2019, Q3 2019 and Q4 2018, respectively.











SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates YTD 2019 vs YTD 2018 (unaudited) YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,782,477 $ 96,499 5.41 % $ 1,626,725 $ 84,716 5.21 % Tax-exempt (2) 15,315 780 5.09 % 15,776 718 4.55 % Securities Taxable 205,340 6,511 3.17 % 170,912 5,341 3.13 % Tax-exempt (2) 90,823 3,608 3.97 % 136,913 5,375 3.93 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 39,408 595 1.51 % 38,148 539 1.41 % Total interest earning assets 2,133,363 107,993 5.06 % 1,988,474 96,689 4.86 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 12,939 9,517 Premises & equipment 41,778 36,025 Other assets 107,456 107,856 Allowance for loan losses (13,225 ) (12,830 ) Total assets $ 2,282,311 $ 2,129,042 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 586,938 $ 6,394 1.09 % $ 471,725 $ 4,205 0.89 % Savings deposits 317,569 3,969 1.25 % 320,184 3,233 1.01 % Time deposits 660,910 13,334 2.02 % 621,659 10,237 1.65 % Short-term borrowings 194,450 5,303 2.73 % 228,142 5,993 2.63 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,315 987 4.86 % 44,132 1,944 4.40 % 1,780,182 29,987 1.68 % 1,685,842 25,612 1.52 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 244,559 218,541 Other liabilities 20,341 15,574 Total liabilities 2,045,082 1,919,957 Shareholders' equity 237,229 209,085 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,282,311 $ 2,129,042 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 78,006 $ 71,077 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66 % 3.57 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $922,000 and $1,279,000 for YTD 2019 and YTD 2018, respectively.

Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO

Telephone: (304) 530-0552

Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com