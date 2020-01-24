Q4 and Full Year 2019 results: February 25th 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020: March 19th 2020

Q1 2020 results: May 18th 2020

Q2 2020 results: August 26th 2020

Q3 2020 results: November 18th 2020

Q4 and Full Year 2020 results: February 24th 2021

Annual General Meeting 2021: March 18th 2021

The publication of the financial results will take place after the market have closed.

Please note that the Financial Calendar may be subject to change.