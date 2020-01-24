Q4 and Full Year 2019 results: February 25th 2020
Annual General Meeting 2020: March 19th 2020
Q1 2020 results: May 18th 2020
Q2 2020 results: August 26th 2020
Q3 2020 results: November 18th 2020
Q4 and Full Year 2020 results: February 24th 2021
Annual General Meeting 2021: March 18th 2021
The publication of the financial results will take place after the market have closed.
Please note that the Financial Calendar may be subject to change.
Iceland Seafood International hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
