Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market: Focus on Technology, Components, Operations, Energy Source, Infrastructure, Applications, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.
The North America region is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market in 2025, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Globally, the market for eVTOL aircraft market is rapidly evolving. From 2025, the market is expected to begin particularly in the megacities, including the U.S., Germany, France, Singapore, Dubai, and others, since the systems are under testing at various locations. The market scenario in the countries are expected to differ, due to different rules and regulations for eVTOL aircraft operations in the respective countries. Based on the expert interviews and research, it is expected that the market will take-off from 2025.
The U.S. is one of the most prominent countries with a potential for the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market. In 2025, the U.S. is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market, acquiring the maximum market share, globally. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils an immense potential for its growth in the Asia-Pacific region as well.
China is expected to acquire the largest market share, and Singapore is expected to witness the highest growth rate in this region during the period 2025-2035. Similarly, the Europe market is also likely to witness numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
The eVTOL aircraft market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the eVTOL aircraft outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The eVTOL aircraft market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by technology, energy source, application, end-user, component, infrastructure, and region.
Market Segmentation
Key Companies in the Market
The key market players in the global eVTOL aircraft market include Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter, The Boeing Company, EHANG, Embraer, Karem Aircraft, Kitty Hawk, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Volocopter, and Workhorse Group.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Drivers
1.1.1 Increasing Road Traffic Congestion in Urban Area
1.1.2 Need for Faster and Efficient Transportation
1.2 Market Challenges
1.2.1 Lack of Required Infrastructure
1.2.2 Social Acceptance
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.1 Growing Smart City Investment
1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Charging Stations or Vertiports
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts
2.1.2 Acquisitions and Funding
2.1.3 Product Launches
2.1.4 Other Developments
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Industry Overview
3.2 Current Status of eVTOL Industry
3.3 Comparison of Electric and Conventional Aircrafts
3.4 Investment Scenario: Start-ups and Stakeholders in Global eVTOL Aircraft Market
3.5 Leading Manufacturers, Products, and Technical Specifications
3.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Technology)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Rotorcraft
5.2.1 Single Rotor
5.2.2 Multi-Rotor Aircraft
5.3 Vectored Thrust
5.4 Lift + Cruise
5.5 Hoverbikes
6 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Component)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Sensors
6.3 Airframes
6.4 Camera
6.5 LIDAR
6.6 Radar
6.7 Battery
6.8 Motor
6.9 INS/IMU
6.10 GPS/GNSS
7 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Energy Source)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Battery
7.3 Hybrid
7.4 Hydrogen
8 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Operation)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Piloted
8.3 Optionally Piloted
9 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Application)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Air Taxi
9.2.1 Air Taxi Market (by Range)
9.3 Air Ambulance
9.4 Cargo Aerial Vehicle
9.5 Personal Air Vehicle
9.5.1 Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) Market (by Range)
9.6 Hoverbikes
10 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by End User)
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Government and Military
11 Global Electric VTOL Aircraft (eVTOL) Market (by Infrastructure)
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Vertiports
11.3 Charging Stations
11.4 Traffic Management Systems
12 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Region)
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Rest-of-the-World
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Airbus S.A.S
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Role of Airbus in the Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market
13.2.3 Overall Financials
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3 Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.
13.4 Aurora Flight Sciences
13.5 Bell Helicopter
13.6 EHANG
13.7 Embraer S.A.
13.8 Karem Aircraft, Inc.
13.9 Kitty Hawk
13.10 Lilium GmbH
13.11 Neva Aerospace
13.12 Opener
13.13 Pipistrel Group
13.14 The Boeing Company
13.15 Volocopter GmbH
13.16 Workhorse Group, Inc.
13.17 Other Key Players
13.17.1 Volta Volare
13.17.2 Joby Aviation
13.17.3 Terrafuggia
13.17.4 Samad Aerospace Ltd.
13.17.5 AMSL Aero Pty Ltd.
