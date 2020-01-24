Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market: Focus on Equipment, End User, Application, and Satellite Communication Service - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global space ground station equipment market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.32% by value and 3.81% by volume, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. By value, the market is anticipated to reach $119.78 billion by 2024.

North America dominated the global space ground station equipment market in 2018. Major countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and China are the most prominent countries in the space ground station equipment market. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to an increasing requirement of satellite connecting infrastructure to attain sustainability.



A ground station is a terrestrial radio station designed to provide a connecting path for telecommunication of spacecraft with the end-user devices. Ground stations are established on the earth's surface and these communicate with the satellites in real-time by transmitting and receiving radio frequency waves. The ground station includes several elements such as antenna system, telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) equipment, control center, RF equipment, and gateways.

The establishment of a ground station depends upon multiple aspects such as application of satellite, coverage, orbital path, data rate, cost, and accessibility, among other factors. Apart from these ground stations, there exists customer equipment which communicate directly with satellites or through gateways of ground stations. These customer equipment are used at consumer's end and constitute a huge portion of global space ground station equipment market.



Expert Quote



With the huge growth in small satellites, there has been an emergence of new companies which are increasingly investing in the development of ground station network for small satellites. For instance, Leaf Space, an Italy-based company founded in 2014 has four operational ground stations in Lithuania, Italy, Ireland, and Spain as of November 2019, and is planning to expand it further to 20 ground stations by late 2020.



Market Segmentation



Space ground station is equipped with a number of equipment broadly classified into consumer and network segment. Consumer is the dominant segment in the market and includes satellite navigation equipment, broadband equipment, dish antenna, satellite radios, and mobile satellite terminals. Network segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of satellites which will consequently require a higher number of ground stations or small earth stations, globally. Network equipment segment is further categorized into network operation center (NOCs) equipment, VSAT equipment, antennas, power units, gateways, and test and monitoring equipment.



Space ground station equipment are used in multiple applications such as navigation, earth observation, and communication. Navigation is the dominant segment in the market due to increasing digitalization which predominantly utilizes navigation services for positioning, navigating and timing. Whereas, communication segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of broadband and narrowband satellites which will consequently require a higher number of equipment to enable connectivity.



Space ground station equipment serve base for satellite communication services such as fixed and mobile satellite services. Fixed satellite service is the dominant segment in the market due to high penetration of dish TVs, globally. Mobile satellite service segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for equipment that can enable connectivity while in motion.



Space ground station equipment cater to different end-users such as government and military, commercial, consumer, and enterprise. Consumer is the dominant segment in the market due to high adoption of satellite dish and navigation equipment. Enterprise segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to anticipation of high adoption of satellite terminals which will enable them to incorporate automation with seamless flexibility to switch between terrestrial and satellite connectivity.



The space ground station equipment market is segregated, by region, under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is also provided.



Key Companies



The key market players in the global space ground station equipment market include Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Echostar Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks, GomSpace, Inmarsat, Kratos, Kongsberg Satellite Services, Marlink, Infostellar, Swedish Space Corporations, Thales Group, and Viasat, among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major factors resulting in the emerging trends within the space ground station equipment and application industry?

What is the expected market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global space ground station equipment market to be evaluated in 2019?

What is the expected competitive strength analysis of space ground station equipment market?

What is the global space ground station equipment market size in terms of revenue ($million) and volume (million units) from 2019 to 2024?

Which end-user is expected to be dominant in the space ground station equipment market in the forecast period?

What is the revenue expected to be generated by the different applications in the space ground station equipment market during the forecast period?

Which type of equipment in space ground station equipment market occupied the highest share in the space ground station equipment market in 2018?

How is the space ground station equipment market expected to evolve in the coming years?

How is each segment of the global space ground station equipment (by communication service) expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2024?

Who are the key players investing in new technologies in ground stations and related equipment?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the competitive strength of the key players?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2024?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Satellite Launches

1.1.2 Increasing Adoption of High Throughput Satellite (HTS)

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 High Cost Associated with Antenna Components

1.2.2 Unfavorable Government Regulations

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Optical Technology to Replace RF Technology

1.3.2 Software-Defined Ground Station



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Contracts

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 An Emerging Business: Ground Stations-as-a-Service by AWS

3.3 Upcoming Small Satellite Constellation: A Growth Factor in the Ground Stations Equipment Market

3.4 Synthesis of Strategic Trends for the Ecosystem

3.4.1 Emergence of Mobile Ground Station

3.4.2 Deployment of 5G Ecosystem

3.4.3 Evolution of a New Space Communications Market

3.4.3.1 IoT and M2M

3.4.3.2 Broadband Services

3.4.3.3 Integration of Terrestrial and Satellite Network

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, 2018-2024

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market (by Equipment)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Consumer Equipment

5.2.1 Satellite Navigation Equipment

5.2.1.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Satellite Navigation Equipment Market

5.2.2 Dish Antenna

5.2.2.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Dish Antenna Market

5.2.3 Satellite Radio

5.2.3.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Satellite Radio Market

5.2.4 Broadband Equipment

5.2.4.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Broadband Equipment Market

5.2.5 Mobile Satellite Terminals

5.2.5.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Mobile Satellite Terminals Market

5.3 Network Equipment

5.3.1 Network Operation Centre (NOCs) Equipment

5.3.1.1 Network Operation Center (NOCs) Equipment by Subcategory

5.3.1.2 Satellite Routers

5.3.1.3 Block Up Converter (BUC)

5.3.1.4 Modems

5.3.1.5 Frequency Converters

5.3.1.6 Bandwidth Optimizers

5.3.1.7 Amplifiers

5.3.2 VSAT Equipment

5.3.2.1 Key Trends and Technologies for VSAT Equipment Market

5.3.3 Antennas

5.3.3.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Antennas Equipment Market

5.3.4 Power Units

5.3.5 Gateways

5.3.5.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Gateways Equipment Market

5.3.6 Test and Monitoring Equipment

5.3.6.1 Key Trends and Technologies for Test and Monitoring Equipment Market



6 Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market (by End User)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Consumer

6.3 Government and Military

6.4 Commercial

6.5 Enterprise



7 Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Communication

7.3 Earth Observation

7.4 Navigation



8 Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market (by Satellite Communication Service)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Fixed Satellite Services

8.3 Mobile Satellite Service



9 Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market (by Region)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



10 Company Profiles

10.1 AAC Clyde Space

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of AAC Clyde Space in Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Analog Devices, Inc.

10.3 Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

10.4 EchoStar Corporation

10.5 Gilat Satellite Networks

10.6 GomSpace

10.7 Harris Corporation

10.8 Infostellar Inc.

10.9 Inmarsat Global Limited

10.10 Kongsberg Satellite Services

10.11 Kratos

10.12 Marlink

10.13 Swedish Space Corporation

10.14 Thales Group

10.15 Viasat, Inc.

10.16 VT iDirect Inc.

10.17 Others Key Players

10.17.1 Novelsat

10.17.2 Speedcast

10.17.3 Leaf Space

10.17.4 Iridium Communications Inc.

10.17.5 ISIS Space



