Despite decades of research costing billions of dollars, a cure for cancer still remains elusive. This fact when juxtaposed with the epidemic spread of cancer will result in the disease emerging into the single most difficult to tackle public healthcare burden in the coming years. The pressure is therefore intensifying to research and develop newer and more effective therapies and treatment options. The reason why cancer is complex is due to its ability to continuously evolve and undergo molecular, genetic changes that affect behavior and response of tumor cells. Cancer cells evolve myriad ways to sabotage, stymie and trick the immune system preventing it from recognizing cancer cells, making the disease more resilient, aggressive and deadly. This has profound implications for the progression of the disease despite interventional therapies. Also, there are over 100 types of known cancer types. In addition the genetic diversity of tumors especially intra-tumor genetic heterogeneity makes finding a cure a challenge which the medical community continues to grapple with. Although the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) has increased understanding of the diversity of cancer types, the disease continues to elude a cure while continuing to stretch the boundaries of medical science and understanding. Significant research is still required to understand the vast diversity of tumor gene expression, mutations and drug sensitivities.
- Against the backdrop of tumor diversity, the universal "one size fits all" therapy which is the current standard of care is primitive. Therapies like chemotherapy and radiation, although help increase survival rates are beset with side-effects as they act as sledgehammers that destroy even healthy dividing cells at the cellular level. There is an urgent need for developing newer ways to target cancer’s diversity and evolution. While a cure for cancer is unlikely, targeted therapies will witness huge gains for their better prognosis. Targeted therapies revolve around identifying major pathways responsible for the disease and its progression and administering specific drugs targeting these pathways. Targeted therapies have lower side effects and are more effective than conventional therapies. However, targeted therapy increases the risk of emergence of treatment-resistant phenotypes. As an antidote to this problem is the interest shed on combined therapy targeting, stem cell transplants, molecular targeted therapy, and nanotechnology. Will these emerging therapies offer new paradigms in cancer treatment in the future, is however a question which only time will answer. Nevertheless, new advancements being made infuse optimism. For instance, scientists are close to identifying the key molecule involved in cancer’s mix and match diversity and evolution. Dubbed as DHX8, the protein influences the fundamental process in a cell called "alternative splicing’. Aberrations in alternative splicing are linked to cancer’s progression and drug resistance. Drugs targeting the DHX8 Gene can likely help us find the elusive chink in cancer’s biological armor allowing us to finally steal a march over this complex disease. An exciting future currently awaits cancer therapies through 2025 despite all the challenges involved. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 68% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period supported by the massive strides taken by the country in developing affordable next-generation therapies. Aggressive reforms in drug regulations and approval mechanisms have helped China emerge into the second largest pharmaceutical industry worldwide.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.,Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cancer Therapies: An Outlook
Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market
By Cancer Type
USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market
Biotherapies to Drive Growth
Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018
Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018
Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018
Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of All Cancers (per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018
Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018
Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2019
Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2018
Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape
Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total Pharma Drug Pipeline: 2010-2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cancer Therapies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales: 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AbbVie, Inc. (USA)
Amgen, Inc. (USA)
Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan)
AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
Select Late Stage Compounds in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Oncology Pipeline (As of 2019)
Celgene Corporation (USA)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Glaxosmithkline Plc (UK)
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (USA)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer
Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery
A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular Engineering Research Team
Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval
New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs
Personalized Medicine Gains Importance
Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine in Cancer Care
North American Companion Diagnostics Market (2019)
European Companion Diagnostics Market by Disease Area (2019)
Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation
Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Cancer Drugs
Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success
Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition
Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for Battle against Cancer
Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies
Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and Introduction of New Therapies
Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)
Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of Influence
Oral Oncolytic Abandonment Rate (in %) by Patient Out-of-Pocket Expenses
Growth Drivers and Restraints
Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer
Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for All Cancers by Gender (2019)
Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers by Gender (2019)
Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Lung & Bronchus Cancers by Gender (2019)
Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development
Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough Developments
Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities
NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)
Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth
Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes
Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth
Select Cancer Drug Approvals (2018 & 2019)
Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development
Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies
High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker
Estimated Average Monthly Cost of Select Leading Cancer Drugs in the US as of 2016
Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for Encouraging Innovation
Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity
Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance
Reduced Smoking
Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for 1970 and 2018
Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge
Increase in Multidrug Resistance
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval
Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials
Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments
Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapy Type (in %) for 2019
Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment
Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment
Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics
Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide
CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of Patients’ Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment
UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost Immunotherapies
Targeted Therapy: An Overview
Types of Targeted Therapy
Chemotherapy: An Overview
Types of Chemotherapy
Risks Associated with Chemotherapy
Hormone Therapy
Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy
Cancer Types, Approved and Pipeline Drugs
Prostate Cancer
Global Sales of Leading Prostate Cancer Drugs in US$ Million: 2018
Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer
Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results
Lung Cancer
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries
Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs
Select Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec, 2019
Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of December 30, 2019
Breast Cancer
Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs
Breast Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
Breast Cancer Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
Renal Cancer
Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
Pancreatic Cancer
Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Leukemia
Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group
Blood Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
Blood Cancer Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
Bladder Cancer
Endometrial Cancer
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cancer Therapies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cancer Therapies Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cancer Therapies Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemotherapy (Treatment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Chemotherapy (Treatment Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Chemotherapy (Treatment Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Targeted Therapy (Treatment Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Targeted Therapy (Treatment Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Targeted Therapy (Treatment Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Immunotherapy (Treatment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Immunotherapy (Treatment Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Immunotherapy (Treatment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hormonal Therapy (Treatment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2
to 2025
Table 14: Hormonal Therapy (Treatment Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hormonal Therapy (Treatment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Treatment Types (Treatment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Treatment Types (Treatment Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Treatment Types (Treatment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Blood Cancer (Cancer Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Blood Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Blood Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Breast Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Breast Cancer (Cancer Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Breast Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Prostate Cancer (Cancer Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Prostate Cancer (Cancer Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Prostate Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Gastrointestinal Cancer (Cancer Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Gastrointestinal Cancer (Cancer Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Gastrointestinal Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Gynecologic Cancer (Cancer Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Gynecologic Cancer (Cancer Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Gynecologic Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Lung Cancer (Cancer Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Lung Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Lung Cancer (Cancer Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Cancer Types (Cancer Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Other Cancer Types (Cancer Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other Cancer Types (Cancer Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Anti-Cancer Drugs Market
Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)
Number of Cancer Drugs in Development for the Years 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2018
Patient Assistance Programs Alleviate Cost Burden of Patients to Some Extent
Personalized Medicine Gathers Momentum for Cancer Treatment in the US
A Surging US Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
Medicaid Reimbursement Rates for Cancer Treatment with Radiation Indicate Notable Disparity among States
Oncology Care Model to Improve Quality and Reduce Financial Toxicity of Cancer Care
CMS Hikes Reimbursement Rate for CAR-T Therapy
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Cancer Therapies Market in the United States by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Cancer Therapies Market in the United States by Cancer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 46: Canadian Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Review by Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Cancer Therapies Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Review by Cancer Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Cancer Therapies Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cancer Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Cancer Therapies Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Cancer Therapies Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Cancer Therapies Market: Overview
Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2018
Chinese Drug Makers Look to Strengthen Domestic Presence with Low-cost Products
Market Analytics
Table 58: Chinese Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Cancer Therapies Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Cancer Therapies Market by Cancer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Rising Cancer Incidence and New Drug Development Augur Well for European Cancer Therapies Market
Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in the UK: 2018
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Cancer Therapies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Cancer Therapies Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Cancer Therapies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 68: Cancer Therapies Market in Europe in US$ Million by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Cancer Therapies Market in Europe in US$ Million by Cancer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Cancer Therapies Market in France by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Cancer Therapies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Cancer Therapies Market in France by Cancer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Cancer Therapies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Cancer Therapies Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Cancer Therapies Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Cancer Therapies Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Italian Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Cancer Therapies Market by Cancer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Cancer Therapies Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: United Kingdom Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Cancer Therapies Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: United Kingdom Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Spanish Cancer Therapies Historic Market Review by Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Cancer Therapies Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Spanish Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Spanish Cancer Therapies Historic Market Review by Cancer Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Cancer Therapies Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cancer Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Cancer Therapies Market in Russia by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Russian Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Russian Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Cancer Therapies Market in Russia by Cancer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Russian Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 110: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Rest of Europe Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018-2025
Table 113: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Cancer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
An Insight into Asia-Pacific Market for Cancer Therapies
Cancer Incidence in Asia: Number of New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: Cancer Therapies Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Cancer Therapies Market in Asia-Pacific by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Cancer Therapies Market in Asia-Pacific by Cancer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Cancer Therapies Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Australian Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Cancer Therapies Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Australian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Australian Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Indian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Review by Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Cancer Therapies Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Indian Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Indian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Review by Cancer Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Cancer Therapies Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cancer Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Cancer Therapies Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Cancer Therapies Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Cancer Therapies Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Cancer Therapies Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Cancer Therapies Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 149: Cancer Therapies Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Cancer Therapies Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Cancer Therapies Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Latin American Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Cancer Therapies Market by Cancer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 158: Cancer Therapies Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Argentinean Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018-2025
Table 161: Cancer Therapies Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Cancer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Argentinean Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 163: Cancer Therapies Market in Brazil by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Cancer Therapies Market in Brazil by Cancer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Cancer Therapies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 169: Cancer Therapies Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Mexican Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Cancer Therapies Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Mexican Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Mexican Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Latin America by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2
to 2025
Table 179: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Latin America by Cancer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 182: Cancer Therapies Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: The Middle East Cancer Therapies Historic Market by Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Cancer Therapies Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: The Middle East Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: The Middle East Cancer Therapies Historic Market by Cancer Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Cancer Therapies Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cancer Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Cancer Therapies Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Iranian Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Iranian Market for Cancer Therapies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Cancer Therapies Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Iranian Cancer Therapies Market Share Analysis by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018-2025
Table 197: Cancer Therapies Market in Israel in US$ Million by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Israeli Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018-2025
Table 200: Cancer Therapies Market in Israel in US$ Million by Cancer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Israeli Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Cancer Therapies Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Cancer Therapies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Cancer Therapies Market by Cancer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Cancer Therapies Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Cancer Therapies Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Cancer Therapies Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Cancer Therapies Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Cancer Therapies Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Cancer Therapies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 220: African Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Cancer Therapies Market in Africa by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: African Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: African Cancer Therapies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cancer Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Cancer Therapies Market in Africa by Cancer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: African Cancer Therapies Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80)
