The global IoT chip market generated $8.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.18% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



The growth in the IoT chip market is attributed to the constantly emerging demand in consumer electronics application. Additionally, declining sensor cost and innovative silicon chip technology are further expected to drive the market growth in the coming future.



Expert Quote



Worldwide, increasing accounts of connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other wearable devices is a crucial factor driving the adoption of IoT chips. Furthermore, the emergence of the digital revolution in various end-use industry verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare has subsequently accelerated the adoption rate of advanced digital technologies.

The integration of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain that rely on a massive amount of digital data is expected to further drive the market demand. The penetration rate of IoT chips is anticipated to simultaneously increase with increasing demand for digital data, as they are deployed for converting and processing physical parameters into digital signals.

As per the geographic analysis, Asia-Pacific contributed majorly in the market's revenue and is expected to continue its dominance in upcoming years. Rising internet penetration rate, high consumer base, and the strong presence of the semiconductor industry is further anticipated to fuel the IoT chip market growth in the region.



Market Segmentation



The IoT chip market has been tracked along the lines of type, industry, and region. Revenue generated from the ecosystem (hardware and software) and industry (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, and others) has been analyzed. The report also covers the IoT chip market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions. A separate segment has explicitly been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World.



Based on type, the global IoT chip market is segmented into hardware and software. The software segment is currently the highest revenue generating segment among all the sub-segments of IoT chip market and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the software segment is attributed to the rising need to connect IoT chips wirelessly with other connected devices.

Apart from type, the report also provides the overall revenue generated from various end-use industries such as healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and manufacturing, among others. The overall IoT chip market revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the high adoption rate of IoT chip in applications such as a smart thermostat, smart ventilation, connected washing machines, and other wearable devices.



Key Companies in the Global Market



A list of 20 IoT chip companies has been analyzed in the report, including chip manufacturers, architecture providers, system integrators, and software providers. Some of the key players operating in these segments include QUALCOMM Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What was the total market size of IoT chip in 2018, and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2029?

What are the impactful driving factors, upcoming trends, and key challenges projected to influence the global IoT chip market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

Who are the key market participants in the IoT chip space among chip manufacturers, architecture providers, system integrators, and software providers, and what was their respective market share in 2018?

Which sub-segment (hardware and software) of the type segment of the global IoT chip market is expected to dominate during the forecast period?

Which industry (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, or others) of the global IoT chip market is anticipated to dominate in upcoming years?

Which regions from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are expected to lead the global IoT chip market in the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which are the key players active in the global IoT chip ecosystem?

What is the holistic point of view of the industry's key opinion leaders in terms of the latest trends, upcoming technologies in the space of IoT chip, and the scope of its adoption in the future?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 IoT Chip Market Dynamics

1.3 Drivers

1.3.1 Declining cost of IoT sensors

1.3.2 Emerging Requirement of IoT Chips for Security Applications

1.3.3 Increasing Demand for IoT Chips in Smart Manufacturing Applications

1.4 Challenges

1.4.1 Rising Complexity in Designing IoT Chip Architecture and Integration in IoT Devices

1.4.2 Increasing Concern of Privacy and Security

1.5 Opportunities

1.5.1 Emergence of 5G Technology Among Various Industry Verticals

1.5.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in IoT



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Target Audience

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 IoT Chip Market: SWOT Analysis

3.4 Emerging Market Trends

3.5 Standards and Protocols

3.6 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.7 Country Share Analysis



4 Global IoT Chip Market (by Type), $Billion, 2018-2029

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Sensor

4.2.2 Memory Device

4.2.3 Connectivity Integrated Circuits (ICs)

4.2.4 Processors

4.3 Software



5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market (by End-Use Industry), $Billion, 2018-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Automotive

5.5 Manufacturing

5.6 Retail

5.7 Others



6 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market (by Region), $Billion, 2018-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

6.5 Rest-of-the-World IoT Chip Market (by Industry)



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 MediaTek Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of MediaTek in the Global IoT Chip Market

7.2.3 Product Portfolio

7.2.4 Financials

7.2.5 SWOT Analysis

7.3 NXP Semiconductors

7.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.5 SK Hynix Inc.

7.6 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

7.7 Arm Ltd.

7.8 QUALCOMM Incorporated

7.9 Nvidia Corporation

7.10 Intel Corporation

7.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated

7.12 Analog Devices, Inc.

7.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.15 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.16 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

7.17 STMicroelectronics

7.18 Toshiba Corporation



