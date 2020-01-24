Luxembourg – 24 January 2020 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter results for the period ended 31 December 2019 on 26 February 2020 at 07:00 UK time.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 26 February 2020 at 12:00 noon UK time.
From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com
Conference call information:
Date: 26 February 2020
Time: 12:00 UK Time
Conference dial in numbers:
UK 0333 300 0804
USA 631 9131 422
Norway 2 350 0243
International dial in: +44 333 300 0804
Conference ID: 50666916#
Lines will open 15 minutes prior to conference call.
A replay facility will be available for 90 days
Conference replay dial in number: +44 333 300 0819
Conference ID: 301307642#
A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
