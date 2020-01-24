Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Addiction - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) pipeline landscape.



Report Highlights



The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Alcohol Addiction and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 9, 5, 21, 3 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 4 molecules, respectively.



Furthermore, the guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System)

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Alcohol Addiction - Overview Alcohol Addiction - Therapeutics Development Alcohol Addiction - Therapeutics Assessment Alcohol Addiction - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Alcohol Addiction - Drug Profiles Alcohol Addiction - Dormant Projects Alcohol Addiction - Discontinued Products Alcohol Addiction - Product Development Milestones Appendix

For more infrmation about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7cnmb

