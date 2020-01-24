Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superalloys - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America is the largest global market for superalloys, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In terms of growth, however, demand for these materials in Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing due to rapid industrialization in the sectors where superalloys are deployed. Ongoing and future research efforts aimed at investigating and developing superalloys with even better properties would also propel the market.
Aerospace & Defense is estimated the largest application of superalloys while the application is also projected the fastest-growing during the period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 7%. The overall global Superalloys market for 2019 is estimated at US$ 6.2 billion.
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Origin of The Term Superalloys
1.1.2 Superalloys Defined
1.1.3 Categorization of Superalloys
1.1.3.1 Nickel-Based Superalloys
1.1.3.1.1 Gamma () Phase
1.1.3.1.2 Gamma Prime (') Phase
1.1.3.1.3 Gamma Double Prime ('') Phase
1.1.3.1.4 Carbides
1.1.3.1.4.1 MC Carbides
1.1.3.1.4.2 Carbide Reactions
1.1.3.1.5 Borides
1.1.3.1.6 Topologically Close-Packed Phases
1.1.3.1.7 Processing of Nickel-Based Superalloys
1.1.3.1.7.1 Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM)
1.1.3.1.8 Generations of Ni-Based Superalloys
1.1.3.1.8.1 First Generation
1.1.3.1.8.2 Second Generation
1.1.3.1.8.3 Third Generation
1.1.3.1.8.4 Fourth Generation
1.1.3.1.8.5 Fifth Generation
1.1.3.1.8.6 Sixth Generation
1.1.3.2 Iron-Based Superalloys
1.1.3.3 Cobalt-Based Superalloys
1.1.4 Properties of Superalloys
1.1.4.1 Mechanical Properties
1.1.4.2 Physical Characteristics
1.1.4.2.1 Density
1.1.4.2.2 Thermal Expansion
1.1.4.2.3 Thermal Conductivity
1.1.4.2.4 Phase Instability
1.1.4.2.5 Surface Stability
1.1.4.2.6 Oxidation
1.1.4.2.7 Hot Corrosion
2. SUPERALLOYS APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1 Aerospace & Defense
2.2 Automotive
2.3 Industrial Gas Turbines (IGTs)
2.4 Oil & Gas
2.5 Other Applications
2.5.1 Marine
2.5.2 Surgical Implants
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 New High-Temperature Alloy for Aerospace Applications Gives Competition to Ni-Based Superalloys
3.2 Performance of Superalloys Boosted by Hierarchical Nanostructures
3.3 Development of Ni-Al-Cr Superalloy as High-Temperature Cathode Current Collector for Advanced Thin Film Li Batteries
3.4 Undesirable Attribute in Conventional Superalloys Eliminated by 3D Printing
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global Superalloys Market Overview by Base Metal
6.1.1 Superalloys Base Metal Overview Market by Global Region
6.1.1.1 Cobalt-Based Superalloys
6.1.1.2 Iron-Based Superalloys
6.1.1.3 Nickel-Based Superalloys
6.2 Global Superalloys Market Overview by Application
6.2.1 Superalloys Application Market Overview by Global Region
6.2.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
6.2.1.2 Automotive
6.2.1.3 Industrial Gas Turbines
6.2.1.4 Oil & Gas
6.2.1.5 Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
7.1 North American Superalloys Market Overview by Geographic Region
7.2 North American Superalloys Market Overview by Base Metal
7.3 North American Superalloys Market Overview by Application
7.4 Major Market Players
7.5 Country-wise Analysis of North American Superalloys Market
7.5.1 The United States
7.5.2 Canada
7.5.3 Mexico
8. EUROPE
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
