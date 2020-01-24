New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799404/?utm_source=GNW
In sync with digital maturity, electrification and digitalization of everything (DOE) is hitting a peak. On the back of this digital transformation comes the critical need for power management to ensure optimum utilization of power by electrical and electronic systems. With automation, robotics and IoT connectivity proliferating in smart factories around the world, there is a critical need to ensure robustness of electrical systems. Power management systems, in this regard, help improve reliability of electrical distribution and optimize consumption. Plant assets involving hydraulics, electric motors, electrical generators, turbines, and electrical heavy machinery need a mechanism for monitoring power consumption and usage by these myriad equipment. Power management systems enable intelligent monitoring of energy consumed by various electronic/electrical systems; deploy automatic enforcement of power management scheme; ensures timely identification of unusual power consumption patterns and inefficiencies in the system; ensures safety; lowers costs and safeguards against blackouts and unscheduled downtime of assets. Electronification and electrification of vehicles along with the impending commercialization of autonomous cars are pushing up the importance of on-board power management systems for vehicles in the automotive sector. Similarly, the maritime transport industry is also throwing up attractive opportunities for growth supported by a large global maritime transport fleet and an encouraging outlook for seaborne trade.
- The heartening outlook for sea trade comes despite the threat of trade wars, protectionist trade policies, and increasing regulations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020. Trade patterns will be supported by new trends such as digitalization which will redefine the geography of trade flow. IMO 2020, although will push up the cost of maritime transport, it will also help encourage fleet demolitions and fleet expansion, modernization and upgrades. Owners of inefficient vessels will face the necessity to scrap their ships and upgrade to newer energy efficient fleet to ensure conformance to the regulations. This will push up orders for new generation ships, positively influencing demand for Marine Power Management Systems (PMS). Power management on ships is important in preventing electrical blackout emergency scenarios. A power failure results in failure of engine, steering and deck machinery, and jeopardies a ship’s stability, thereby making power conservation & management an integral part of on-board operations. With vessel electrification being the future of shipping, the new generation of electric, digital and connected ships will present massive opportunity for growth of marine PMS. Also, with the average age of ships in the global fleet approximated to over 21 years, upgrades/replacements/retrofits will be a huge commercial opportunity. General cargo ships will emerge into an attractive pocket of growth with the age of these ships averaging to over 26 years. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period supported by the country’s dominance in the global shipbuilding industry. The rise of China as a major maritime power and the largest shipbuilder in terms of gross tonnage and value bodes well for growth in the market. Cumulative shipbuilding orders in the country is among the highest in the world, highlighting the country’s growing global clout in the shipbuilding business.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd., Brush Group, Eaton Corporation Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Etap, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corporation.
POWER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MCP14
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)
Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant
World Power Management Systems Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia- Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Japan
PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment
Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software
PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment
Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module
Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand
Economic Scenario and its Influence on PMS Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Brush Group (UK)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Company (USA)
Etap (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth
Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well
Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs Favor PMS Market Expansion
Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments
Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand
Global Marine Freight Carrier Statistics
World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018
Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2011 through 2018
Global Seaborne Trade Statistics
World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2014, 2016 and 2018
Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)
Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications
World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others
Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds Market Momentum
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022
Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet
A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 43)
