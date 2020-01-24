ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2019 AT 14.20

ROBIT RE-ORGANIZED ITS SALES OPERATIONS IN HONG KONG

Robit has re-organized and transferred its subsidiary’s business operations in Hong Kong to Millionbase International Ltd.

Millionbase International Ltd. continues Robit’s sales and customer service as a distributor for Robit

DTH-offering in Hong Kong. Millionbase manages also the existing local stock to serve the market needs.

Mr. Samuel Wong, General Manager of Millionbase International Ltd. comments: “This new partnership will strengthen our market presence and customer service for the local and international customers operating in Hong Kong region. We are very pleased to join the global Robit team and we are confident that we are together able to increase Robit sales in the region”.

Juha Niskanen, VP Region Asia comments: “Based on my experience as General Manager of Robit Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong I am convinced that this new structure will meet well Robit’s expectations and targets in the region. The future co-operation with Millionbase Ltd. will better localize our services for Robit customers in the area.”

