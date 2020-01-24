24 JANUARY 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 paid on 24 January 2020, the following PDMR acquired 537 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price

per share (£) Total current

shareholding John Maclaren Ogilvie Waddell 24 January 2020 537 £0.901 24,707

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated





a) Name John Maclaren Ogilvie Waddell

2 Reason for the notification





a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Northern 3 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800MWOA6W221PI432

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted