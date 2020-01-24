Noerresundby, Denmark, 24 January 2020

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61 dated 26. November 2019 and as modified in company announcement no. 08/2020 dated 23 January 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme as announced on 26 November 2019 RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million and no more than 200,000 shares in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Under the modified programme the authorization is increased to buy back shares up to an amount of DKK 60 million and no more than 600,000 shares. The execution period of the programme is adjusted to now covering 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020. The modified programme will take effect from 27 January 2020.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 17 January 2020 to 23 January 2020:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 11,200 199.69 2,236,565 17. January 2020 900 214.32 192,888 20. January 2020 1,000 210.50 210,500 21. January 2020 800 210.36 168,288 22. January 2020 700 216.86 151,802 23. January 2020 700 224.29 157,003 Accumulated under the programme 15,300 203.73 3,117,046

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 558,943 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.25% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

