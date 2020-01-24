Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)
24 January 2020
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 23 January 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 491,831 Ordinary shares at a price of 97.3p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 124,152,447 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803
Octopus AIM VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM