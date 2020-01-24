New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Health Hub Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798768/?utm_source=GNW
ACSs are informal care providers who come in several forms such as assisted living and housing communities, continuing care retirement communities, palliative/hospice care, nursing homes, transitional care, and physician clinics, among others. ACSs offer solution to two of the major challenges faced by current healthcare system i.e. high cost and affordability; and timely access to healthcare services. Non-hospital based alternate care sites are emerging as the next frontier in reducing costs of patient care. Digital technology in this regard is playing a key role in enhancing the reliability of ACSs, creating meaningful point-of-care guidance, and providing an alternative to the conventional labor-intensive model of primary care. ACSs also play a pivotal role in continuity and coordination of care in pursuit of the ultimate goal to achieve integrated people-centered health services. Growing healthcare burden and the resulting surge in demand for medical services is overwhelming the healthcare system resulting in inefficient delivery of care globally. The scenario is driving the importance of ACSs. Also, the ongoing reforms towards a more sustainable value based pay-for-performance healthcare model are helping widen the role of ACSs, given their ability to offer an alternative to expensive hospital services. As digital transformation continues to snowball through the healthcare industry, ACSs will continue to acquire increased importance and significance in providing comprehensive care and also collaborative planning of care and shared clinical decision-making with primary care givers.
- Home Health Hub is the revolutionary step forward in supporting continuity and care coordination between ACSs and primary healthcare systems. The technology is geared to support remote patient monitoring, tele-health, tele-medicine, and virtual healthcare delivery. Home Health Hub is defined as a combination of hardware and software systems that allow the creation of a medical hub for monitoring, acquiring, and transmitting patient data from point-of-care facility to healthcare professionals in the primary care sector. Home care agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities utilize a wide range of home healthcare technologies and represent "hubs" for collecting and transmitting patient data. They therefore are major end-users of home health hub products and services. However, rapid proliferation of digital health technologies are bringing healthcare even closer to the patient, making the patient’s home the point-of-care facility. Smart homes are helping drive the trend towards connected home-based self-care. A smart home hitherto valued for its unrivalled convenience and comfort is now gaining popularity for its potential to enhance the home healthcare experience. They will play an increasingly important role in the evolution of digital, remote, connected and virtual care systems. Consumer-oriented smart homes with technologies targeted for home infotainment and security will now act as portals for healthcare delivery. While medical wearables and smartphones enable remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services targeted at disease management, smart homes can help expand the functionality of digital health services from just disease management to health management. In other words, IoHT and smart homes when combined with cloud will revolutionize digital health and will expand the role of digital health beyond elderly care and health monitoring to other areas of wellness, nutrition, exercise, sleep, medication monitoring, mental, social wellbeing, managing pregnancy and prenatal health, among others. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 73.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country leads the world in adoption of digital health technologies by healthcare professionals as well as patients. The blistering pace of adoption of self-monitoring has result in the country becoming the world’s largest and most lucrative wearables market.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AMC Health, Cambridge Consultants, Capsule Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., eDevice, Encompass Health Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ideal Life Inc., Inhealthcare, Lamprey Networks, MedM Inc., MyVitalz LLC, Philips Healthcare, Resideo Life Care Solutions, Vivify Health Inc.
AMC Health (USA)
Cambridge Consultants (UK)
Capsule Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
eDevice (France)
Encompass Health Corporation (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Ideal Life, Inc. (Canada)
Inhealthcare (UK)
Lamprey Networks (USA)
MedM, Inc. (USA)
MyVitalz™, LLC (USA)
Philips Healthcare (USA)
Resideo Life Care Solutions (USA)
Vivify Health, Inc. (USA)
Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market
Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring
World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data Programs
Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market Growth
Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs
Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Wavy for Wider Use
Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and Outcomes Augurs Well
High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify Capabilities of Home Health Hub
Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to Home Health Hub Solutions
Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products & Services
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million)
Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients
Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2
and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing Regions
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences Demand for Home Health Hubs
Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs 2009
Issues & Challenges
Security & Privacy Concerns
Lack of Awareness & Availability
Reimbursement Issues in the US
