Discussion of record deal activity to take place at upcoming SPAC Conference



NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Last year saw another record rise in blank check company activity. Fifty-nine special purpose acquisition companies, or “SPACs,” raised a record $13.6bn during 2019. Capital continued to flow into the sector as high-quality sponsors entered the field and front-end returns to IPO investors remained strong. SPACs focused on the TMT and consumer industries were the most popular last year, raising approximately $2.7bn for acquisitions. According to data provider SPAC Research, 97 active US-listed SPACs held approximately $22bn in their collective trust accounts at year-end 2019.

Twenty-eight SPACs closed acquisitions in 2019. Among the most successful of those deals were Michael Klein-backed Churchill Capital Corp., which merged with Clarivate Analytics Plc in May, and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., which took Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. public in October. Companies continued to take the SPAC listing route seriously in 2019, and approximately half of the year's deals included at least one private equity seller.

Benjamin Kwasnick, Founder of SPAC Research, said, "In a sign of the market's growing acceptance of SPAC listings, eight pending SPAC deals are currently trading above cash-in-trust per share."

A comprehensive discussion of market activity will take place on February 6, as The SPAC Conference 2020 returns to New York. SPAC executives, investors, and deal advisors will convene to discuss the state of the industry and what’s in store for 2020. “With more than a quarter of last year’s IPOs listing as SPACs, we expect some very robust discussion. Most of the companies on SPAC Research’s league tables will be on hand to share their experiences and network with attendees,” said Phillip LoFaso, President of DealFlow Events.

2019 SPAC Underwriting League Tables ( https://www.spacresearch.com/underwriter)

Rank Underwriter Bookrunner

Volume ($MM) Bookrunner

Count % Share 1 Cantor Fitzgerald 3,076 14 22.61 % 2 Credit Suisse 1,446 9 10.63 % 3 Deutsche Bank 1,413 8 10.39 % 4 Citigroup 1,136 4 8.36 % 5 Goldman Sachs 894 6 6.57 % 6 EarlyBirdCapital 883 6 6.49 % 7 BTIG 783 4 5.75 % 8 UBS 610 4 4.48 % 9 B. Riley FBR 546 3 4.02 % 10 Jefferies 489 2 3.59 % 11 Barclays 332 3 2.44 % 12 Chardan 303 5 2.23 % 13 Morgan Stanley 273 2 2.00 % 14 BofA 269 2 1.98 % 15 JP Morgan 192 2 1.41 % 16 I-Bankers 173 2 1.27 % 17 Nomura 150 1 1.10 % 18 Stifel 150 1 1.10 % 19 Cowen 140 2 1.03 % 20 Maxim 104 2 0.76 % 21 Northland 86 1 0.63 % 22 Craig-Hallum 54 1 0.40 % 23 BMO 50 1 0.37 % 24 SVB Leerink 50 1 0.37 %





Top Deals Of 2019 by Front End Returns (from IPO to deal closing)

SPAC NewCo Units net return from $10 IPO Annualized unit return from IPO 1 Health Sciences Acquisition Immunovant 55.40 % 106.43 % 2 Churchill Capital I Clarivate 51.10 % 83.58 % 3 Thunder Bridge Acquisition REPAY 56.60 % 52.66 % 4 Haymaker Acquisition I OneSpaWorld 30.55 % 21.02 % 5 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition BiomX 14.00 % 16.23 % 6 Trinity Merger Corp. Broadmark 24.20 % 15.53 % 7 Twelve Seas Investment Corp. Brooge 22.40 % 14.41 % 8 Social Capital Hedosophia Virgin Galactic 28.60 % 12.65 % 9 MTech Acquisition Akerna 16.80 % 11.93 % 10 New Frontier Corporation New Frontier Health 16.70 % 11.05 %

Note: Past performance is no guarantee of future results

Top Performing Deals Of 2019 by Current Stock Price

SPAC NewCo Current stock price 1 Churchill Capital I Clarivate $19.27 2 Social Capital Hedosophia Virgin Galactic $17.37 3 Health Sciences Acquisition Immunovant $16.34 4 Thunder Bridge Acquisition REPAY $16.17 5 Haymaker Acquisition I OneSpaWorld $15.71 6 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions AdaptHealth $12.60 7 Trinity Merger Corp. Broadmark $12.47 8 TPG Pace Holdings Accel Entertainment $12.08





2019 SPAC Legal League Tables ( https://www.spacresearch.com/legal )

