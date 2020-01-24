NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it has begun providing into-plane fueling services for Spirit Airlines at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas. This marks ABM’s second client for into-plane fueling at the airport.

“We are excited about this business win and the opportunity to continue expanding our into-plane fueling portfolio, as well as our relationship with Spirit,” said Alex Marren, President of Aviation, ABM. “I am very proud of the team for establishing such a solid line of service so quickly through service excellence and demonstrated expertise, and I look forward to all we will accomplish in 2020.”

“As ABM’s inaugural partner for the start of their fueling services line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport last year, we see their commitment to providing quick, efficient service that helps keep our flights among the most on time in the country,” said Tom McCartin, Spirit Airlines Director of Fuel Management.

ABM’s Aviation team offers end-to-end services and solutions to airports and airlines globally, including aircraft services, catering logistics, electrical & lighting, facilities maintenance, into-plane fueling, janitorial, parking & transportation, and passenger services. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/ .

CONNECT WITH ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

CONTACT

Media:

Jennifer Miller

(404) 926-4212

jennifer.miller@abm.com