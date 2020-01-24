OAK RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $18.7 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $15.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, annualized return on average assets was 1.15%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.32% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.29%.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $70.7 million, an 11% increase compared to $63.4 million for the same period in 2018 resulting in annualized return on average assets of 1.12%, annualized return on average common equity of 10.14%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.16%. For 2019, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.38, compared to diluted EPS of $1.32 for 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses pertaining to the Company’s January 2019 acquisition of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. ("Highlands") of $2.4 million, tax-effected, net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $73.0 million, or $1.43 per diluted share. Excluding merger-related expenses, annualized return on average assets was 1.16%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.48% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.60%.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "2019 was another fantastic year for our Company, marking our 8th consecutive year of record earnings. Our strong loan and deposit growth enabled us to conclude 2019 on an extremely positive note. This success is the result of our associates’ hard work, commitment and passion for excellence.

Some of the 2019 highlights are

Total asset growth of 16% to $6.7 billion



Solid organic loan growth of 6%, including 4% in the 4th quarter



Consistent deposit generation of 6%, including 10% growth in non-interest bearing deposits



Seamless integration of Highlands State Bank acquisition



Forbes recognition as the Best-In-State Bank in New Jersey

To sustain our high performance and increase shareholder value, we have embarked on a digital strategy initiative, impacting all operational areas of the Bank. Enhancing our digital capabilities will allow Lakeland to expand our market presence as a community bank, as well as compete long-term in a fast-paced digital marketplace.”

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 of 3.27% increased two basis points from the linked quarter and decreased two basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, which was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin for 2019 was 3.33% compared to 3.36% for the same period in 2018.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.21% compared to 4.20% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The yield on interest-earning assets for 2019 was 4.36% compared to 4.12% for 2018. The year-to-date increase in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior year period, was a result of originating higher yielding loans, increased prepayment fees, additional accretion income on loans resulting from the Highlands acquisition and higher investment securities yields.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.26% compared to 1.41% for the linked quarter and 1.21% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2019 was 1.35% compared to 1.01% during the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have increased since 2018 largely driven by competitive pressures and higher market interest rates.

Net interest income increased to $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $44.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets and increases in loan yields, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for 2019 was $196.0 million, as compared to $173.6 million for the same period in 2018 due to the same reasons as the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $2.4 million to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Other income increased $1.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to an increase in swap income and gains resulting from payoffs of purchased credit impaired loans during the fourth quarter of 2019.

For 2019, noninterest income totaled $26.8 million compared to $22.3 million for the same period in 2018 as the Company recorded a $496,000 gain on equity securities in 2019 compared to losses of $583,000 during the same period in 2018. In addition, commissions and fees increased $688,000 compared to 2018 due primarily to an increase in investment services income and commercial loan fees, while service charges on deposit accounts increased $621,000 due primarily to deposit growth. Income on bank owned life insurance decreased $516,000 compared to 2018 due primarily to the receipt of insurance proceeds of $421,000 in 2018. Other income increased $2.3 million compared to 2018 due primarily to the same reasons discussed above in the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to salary and employee benefit expense which increased $1.9 million as a result of staff additions from the Highlands merger, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Furniture and equipment increased $306,000 due primarily to an increase in service agreement expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, while marketing expense increased $238,000 due primarily to the timing of marketing campaigns. In the fourth quarter of 2019, no FDIC expense was recorded compared to $383,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to assessment credits from the FDIC, resulting from the insurance fund reserve ratio exceeding the required level. Additionally, there were no merger-related expenses booked in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $464,000 during the same period in 2018. Other expenses in 2019 were $811,000 greater than 2018 due primarily to increased donations, audit expense and loan-related expenses.

For 2019, noninterest expense totaled $126.8 million compared to $111.2 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses of $3.2 million in 2019 and $464,000 in 2018, noninterest expense increased $12.9 million compared to 2018 primarily as a result of additional salary and benefit expenses, as well as Highlands expenses from the merger date in January 2019 through the system conversion date in April and increased data processing expenses. Net occupancy increased $874,000 during 2019 compared to 2018 due primarily to the addition of Highlands branches as well as the acceleration of rental expense on a leased branch slated to close. FDIC insurance expense decreased $1.2 million compared to 2018 due to the credits mentioned above. Other expenses increased $1.3 million compared to 2018 due primarily to increased consulting expense and donations.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 24.9% compared to 24.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 24.8% compared to 21.0% for 2018.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $6.71 billion, an increase of $905.1 million, including $496.5 million from the Highlands acquisition compared to December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, total loans grew $681.1 million, including $425.0 million from Highlands, to $5.14 billion and investment securities increased $97.4 million, including $24.5 million from Highlands, to $918.9 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $673.1 million, including $409.6 million from Highlands, to $5.29 billion, while borrowings increased $92.6 million to $612.7 million. At December 31, 2019, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 97.1%.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets increased to $21.7 million, 0.32% of total assets, compared to $13.0 million, 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.41% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased to $40.0 million, 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $37.7 million, 0.84% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The Company's allowance for loan losses excluding acquired loans would be 0.88%. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had net recoveries of $262,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $196,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2018. Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.1 million compared to provision for loan losses of $591,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, stockholders' equity was $725.3 million compared to $623.7 million at December 31, 2018, a 16% increase. Lakeland Bancorp remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.41% at December 31, 2019. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share both increased 9% to $14.36 and $11.18, respectively, compared to $13.14 and $10.22 at December 31, 2018. On January 22, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of Highlands State Bank into Lakeland Bank. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has approximately $6.71 billion in total assets. Lakeland Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., operates 52 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; five New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 49,548 $ 44,206 $ 196,034 $ 173,559 Provision for loan losses (1,086 ) (591 ) (2,130 ) (4,413 ) Gains on sales of loans 375 299 1,660 1,329 Gain (loss) on equity securities (29 ) (199 ) 496 (583 ) Other noninterest income 7,638 5,528 24,640 21,564 Merger-related expenses — (464 ) (3,178 ) (464 ) Other noninterest expense (31,523 ) (28,199 ) (123,578 ) (110,703 ) Pretax income 24,923 20,580 93,944 80,289 Provision for income taxes (6,208 ) (5,030 ) (23,272 ) (16,888 ) Net income $ 18,715 $ 15,550 $ 70,672 $ 63,401 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 1.39 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 1.38 $ 1.32 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.490 $ 0.445 Weighted average shares - basic 50,566 47,605 50,477 47,578 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,748 47,780 50,642 47,766 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.15 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.15 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.32 % 10.05 % 10.14 % 10.59 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.29 % 12.98 % 13.16 % 13.78 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.21 % 4.20 % 4.36 % 4.12 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.26 % 1.21 % 1.35 % 1.01 % Annualized net interest spread 2.96 % 2.99 % 3.00 % 3.11 % Annualized net interest margin 3.27 % 3.29 % 3.33 % 3.36 % Efficiency ratio (1) 54.20 % 56.18 % 54.83 % 56.09 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.81 % 10.74 % Book value per common share $ 14.36 $ 13.14 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.18 $ 10.22 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.62 % 8.57 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.84 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.22 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans — % 0.05 % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 5,137,823 $ 4,460,447 Allowance for loan losses 40,003 37,688 Investment securities 918,853 821,486 Total assets 6,711,236 5,806,093 Total deposits 5,293,779 4,620,670 Short-term borrowings 328,658 233,905 Other borrowings 284,036 286,145 Stockholders' equity 725,263 623,739 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 5,025,377 $ 4,393,382 $ 4,938,298 $ 4,283,401 Investment securities 894,698 823,193 869,374 816,697 Interest-earning assets 6,022,525 5,346,934 5,895,669 5,182,194 Total assets 6,470,082 5,694,827 6,322,654 5,528,914 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,130,192 1,003,508 1,092,827 984,445 Savings deposits 492,903 483,606 500,650 489,742 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,814,831 2,446,325 2,653,404 2,301,065 Time deposits 873,924 769,129 922,412 778,180 Total deposits 5,311,850 4,702,568 5,169,293 4,553,432 Short-term borrowings 67,097 50,196 95,035 53,775 Other borrowings 284,049 288,126 290,330 286,639 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,532,804 4,037,382 4,461,831 3,909,401 Stockholders' equity 719,292 613,583 697,037 598,527





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 58,211 $ 50,759 $ 233,535 $ 193,143 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 423 715 1,720 1,559 Taxable investment securities and other 4,857 4,550 19,722 16,710 Tax exempt investment securities 345 410 1,510 1,709 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 63,836 56,434 256,487 213,121 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 11,722 9,935 49,248 30,620 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 138 62 1,471 471 Other borrowings 2,428 2,231 9,734 8,471 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 14,288 12,228 60,453 39,562 NET INTEREST INCOME 49,548 44,206 196,034 173,559 Provision for loan losses 1,086 591 2,130 4,413 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 48,462 43,615 193,904 169,146 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 3,026 2,814 11,205 10,584 Commissions and fees 1,548 1,446 6,230 5,542 Income on bank owned life insurance 676 699 2,740 3,256 Gain on equity securities (29 ) (199 ) 496 (583 ) Gains on sales of loans 375 299 1,660 1,329 Other income 2,388 569 4,465 2,182 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 7,984 5,628 26,796 22,310 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 19,615 17,674 77,287 68,595 Net occupancy expense 2,679 2,498 11,029 10,155 Furniture and equipment expense 2,316 2,010 8,681 8,297 FDIC insurance expense — 383 431 1,608 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 385 395 1,599 1,625 Marketing expense 515 277 1,945 1,437 Data processing expense 1,113 1,084 4,913 3,609 Telecommunications expense 492 448 1,943 1,769 ATM and debit card expense 604 571 2,377 2,195 Core deposit intangible amortization 289 142 1,182 594 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 33 46 256 158 Merger-related expenses — 464 3,178 464 Other expenses 3,482 2,671 11,935 10,661 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 31,523 28,663 126,756 111,167 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 24,923 20,580 93,944 80,289 Provision for income taxes 6,208 5,030 23,272 16,888 NET INCOME $ 18,715 $ 15,550 $ 70,672 $ 63,401 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 1.39 $ 1.32 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 1.38 $ 1.32 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.490 $ 0.445





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 275,794 $ 205,199 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 6,577 3,400 Total cash and cash equivalents 282,371 208,599 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 755,900 638,618 Equity securities, at fair value 16,473 15,921 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $124,904 at December 31, 2019 and $150,932 at December 31, 2018 123,975 153,646 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 22,505 13,301 Loans held for sale 1,743 1,113 Loans, net of deferred fees 5,137,823 4,456,733 Allowance for loan losses (40,003 ) (37,688 ) Net loans 5,097,820 4,419,045 Premises and equipment, net 47,608 49,175 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,282 — Accrued interest receivable 16,832 16,114 Goodwill 156,277 136,433 Other identifiable intangible assets 4,314 1,768 Bank owned life insurance 112,392 110,052 Other assets 54,744 42,308 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,711,236 $ 5,806,093 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,124,121 $ 950,218 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,298,854 2,913,414 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 652,144 589,737 Time deposits over $250 thousand 218,660 167,301 Total deposits 5,293,779 4,620,670 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 328,658 233,905 Other borrowings 165,816 181,118 Subordinated debentures 118,220 105,027 Operating lease liabilities 19,814 — Other liabilities 59,686 41,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,985,973 5,182,354 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018; issued shares 50,498,410 at December 31, 2019 and 47,486,250 shares at December 31, 2018 560,263 514,703 Retained earnings 162,752 116,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,248 (7,838 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 725,263 623,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,711,236 $ 5,806,093





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 30, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 49,548 $ 48,682 $ 49,198 $ 48,606 $ 44,206 Provision for loan losses (1,086 ) (536 ) — (508 ) (591 ) Gains on sales of loans 375 486 428 371 299 Gain (loss) on equity securities (29 ) 72 100 353 (199 ) Other noninterest income 7,638 6,142 5,861 4,999 5,528 Merger-related expenses — — (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 ) Other noninterest expense (31,523 ) (29,563 ) (31,368 ) (31,124 ) (28,199 ) Pretax income 24,923 25,283 23,901 19,837 20,580 Provision for income taxes (6,208 ) (6,409 ) (6,444 ) (4,211 ) (5,030 ) Net income $ 18,715 $ 18,874 $ 17,457 $ 15,626 $ 15,550 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 Dividends paid $ 6,363 $ 6,362 $ 6,357 $ 5,838 $ 5,510 Weighted average shares - basic 50,566 50,553 50,509 50,275 47,605 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,748 50,694 50,649 50,442 47,780 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.02 % 1.08 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % Annualized net interest margin 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio (1) 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.02 % 11.24 % 11.11 % 10.98 % 11.27 % Total risk-based ratio 13.40 % 13.70 % 13.60 % 13.48 % 13.71 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.41 % 9.34 % 9.30 % 9.23 % 9.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.46 % 10.66 % 10.52 % 10.38 % 10.62 % Book value per common share $ 14.36 $ 14.13 $ 13.85 $ 13.51 $ 13.14 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.18 $ 10.94 $ 10.66 $ 10.35 $ 10.22 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31,

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019

2019 2019 2019 2018 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 $ 4,460,447 Allowance for loan losses 40,003 38,655 38,662 37,979 37,688 Investment securities 918,853 905,078 863,474 850,729 821,486 Total assets 6,711,236 6,492,474 6,407,195 6,365,063 5,806,093 Total deposits 5,293,779 5,210,619 5,082,598 5,064,584 4,620,670 Short-term borrowings 328,658 199,326 258,703 261,266 233,905 Other borrowings 284,036 284,029 294,022 293,976 286,145 Stockholders' equity 725,263 713,204 698,463 681,343 623,739 LOANS Commercial, real estate $ 3,924,762 $ 3,749,413 $ 3,737,447 $ 3,769,545 $ 3,377,324 Commercial, industrial and other 431,934 391,486 407,776 389,230 336,735 Equipment financing 111,076 104,689 99,351 90,791 87,925 Residential mortgages 335,191 337,482 336,810 335,290 329,854 Consumer and home equity 337,977 342,928 343,916 339,815 328,609 Total loans $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 $ 4,460,447 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,124,121 $ 1,101,083 $ 1,089,474 $ 1,071,890 $ 950,218 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,298,854 3,196,323 3,007,784 3,046,322 2,913,414 Time deposits 870,804 913,213 985,340 946,372 757,038 Total deposits $ 5,293,779 $ 5,210,619 $ 5,082,598 $ 5,064,584 $ 4,620,670 Total loans to total deposits ratio 97.1 % 94.5 % 96.9 % 97.2 % 96.5 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 5,025,377 $ 4,937,488 $ 4,917,109 $ 4,871,534 $ 4,393,382 Investment securities 894,698 869,734 854,608 858,046 823,193 Interest-earning assets 6,022,525 5,947,645 5,836,333 5,772,853 5,346,934 Total assets 6,470,082 6,379,675 6,256,523 6,183,224 5,694,827 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,130,192 1,100,413 1,083,745 1,056,060 1,003,508 Savings deposits 492,903 494,377 502,340 513,270 483,606 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,814,831 2,678,424 2,562,365 2,554,865 2,446,325 Time deposits 873,924 964,159 961,212 890,070 769,129 Total deposits 5,311,850 5,237,373 5,109,662 5,014,265 4,702,568 Short-term borrowings 67,097 74,042 110,941 128,972 50,196 Other borrowings 284,049 287,839 283,177 306,529 288,126 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,532,804 4,498,841 4,420,035 4,393,706 4,037,382 Stockholders' equity 719,292 705,726 689,324 673,205 613,583





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) ASSETS Loans 4.60 % 4.71 % 4.82 % 4.80 % 4.58 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.34 % 2.50 % 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.44 % Tax-exempt securities 2.69 % 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.74 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 1.65 % 1.98 % 2.15 % 2.35 % 2.19 % Total interest-earning assets 4.21 % 4.32 % 4.46 % 4.44 % 4.20 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.04 % Time deposits 1.93 % 2.00 % 1.96 % 1.79 % 1.79 % Borrowings 2.86 % 2.89 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.34 % 1.21 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.96 % 2.91 % 3.04 % 3.10 % 2.99 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.88 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.84 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 38,655 $ 38,662 $ 37,979 $ 37,688 $ 37,293 Provision for loan losses 1,086 536 — 508 591 Charge-offs (198 ) (809 ) (413 ) (516 ) (381 ) Recoveries 460 266 1,096 299 185 Balance at end of period $ 40,003 $ 38,655 $ 38,662 $ 37,979 $ 37,688 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ (18 ) $ 203 $ (85 ) $ 67 $ 132 Commercial, industrial and other 13 393 (909 ) 50 (44 ) Equipment financing (297 ) — 293 85 28 Residential mortgages — (55 ) (2 ) 41 (2 ) Consumer and home equity 40 2 20 (26 ) 82 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (262 ) $ 543 $ (683 ) $ 217 $ 196 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 13,281 $ 9,164 $ 10,205 $ 9,817 $ 7,192 Commercial, industrial and other 1,539 795 662 2,202 1,019 Equipment financing 284 271 136 383 501 Residential mortgages 3,428 3,250 1,548 1,740 1,986 Consumer and home equity 2,606 2,437 1,873 1,581 1,432 Total non-accrual loans 21,138 15,917 14,424 15,723 12,130 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 563 944 532 715 830 Total non-performing assets $ 21,701 $ 16,861 $ 14,956 $ 16,438 $ 12,960 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ 78 $ — Loans restructured and still accruing $ 5,650 $ 5,029 $ 5,139 $ 6,352 $ 9,293 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.84 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.32 % 0.27 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.22 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.02 )% 0.04 % (0.06 )% 0.02 % 0.02 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 725,263 $ 713,204 $ 698,463 $ 681,343 $ 623,739 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 155,830 154,153 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,314 4,602 4,891 5,192 1,768 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 564,672 $ 552,325 $ 537,742 $ 521,998 $ 485,538 Shares outstanding at end of period 50,498 50,489 50,441 50,436 47,486 Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.36 $ 14.13 $ 13.85 $ 13.51 $ 13.14 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 11.18 $ 10.94 $ 10.66 $ 10.35 $ 10.22 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 564,672 $ 552,325 $ 537,742 $ 521,998 $ 485,538 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 6,711,236 $ 6,492,474 $ 6,407,195 $ 6,365,063 $ 5,806,093 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 155,830 154,153 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,314 4,602 4,891 5,192 1,768 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 6,550,645 $ 6,331,595 $ 6,246,474 $ 6,205,718 $ 5,667,892 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 18,715 $ 18,874 $ 17,457 $ 15,626 $ 15,550 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 719,292 $ 705,726 $ 689,324 $ 673,205 $ 613,583 Less: Average goodwill 156,277 155,835 154,171 153,562 136,433 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 4,468 4,761 5,058 5,254 1,844 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 558,547 $ 545,130 $ 530,095 $ 514,389 $ 475,306 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 31,523 $ 29,563 $ 31,686 $ 33,984 $ 28,663 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (289 ) (288 ) (301 ) (304 ) (142 ) Merger-related expenses — — (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,234 $ 29,275 $ 31,067 $ 30,820 $ 28,057 Net interest income $ 49,548 $ 48,682 $ 49,198 $ 48,606 $ 44,206 Total noninterest income 7,984 6,700 6,389 5,723 5,628 Total revenue 57,532 55,382 55,587 54,329 49,834 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 91 97 105 108 109 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 57,623 $ 55,479 $ 55,692 $ 54,437 $ 49,943 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 70,672 $ 63,401 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 697,037 $ 598,527 Less: Average goodwill $ 154,971 $ 136,433 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 4,883 $ 2,064 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 537,183 $ 460,030 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.14 % 10.59 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.16 % 13.78 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 126,756 $ 111,167 Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (1,182 ) $ (594 ) Merger-related expenses $ (3,178 ) $ (464 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 122,396 $ 110,109 Net interest income $ 196,034 $ 173,559 Noninterest income $ 26,796 $ 22,310 Total revenue $ 222,830 $ 195,869 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 401 $ 454 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 223,231 $ 196,323 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 54.83 % 56.09 %



