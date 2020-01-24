TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced the exercise of 1,560,000 of previously issued and outstanding warrants priced at $0.10 by Korona Group Ltd. (“Korona”).

Korona is a company wholly owned by Josip (Joe) Kozar, iSIGN’s Chief Executive Officer and is a major shareholder. Korona’s exercise of warrants priced at a significant premium above current market price is a major statement of confidence in the direction the Company is taking, as well as in iSIGN’s future growth and valuation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support as iSIGN works with our resellers and partners to complete a very unique network, entirely powered by iSIGN’s patented technology,” stated Mr. Kozar. “I firmly believe that iSIGN is in a position to see a great growth in revenue in the coming months. My continued funding at a significant premium to market is my expression of utmost confidence in iSIGN’s future successes and ultimate profitability, for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Additionally, the Company announced that Mr. Anthony DeCristofaro has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 21, 2019.

In announcing his resignation, Mr. DeCristofaro cited his increasing workload and travel requirements of his company, Qnext Corp., as his reasons for stepping down from iSIGN’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Anthony for his time and dedication to iSIGN over the past number of years,” stated Mr. Joe Kozar, iSIGN’s Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The Company is currently discussing iSIGN Board vacancies with perspective candidates to fill the openings on iSIGN’s Board.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

