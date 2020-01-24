ALMONTE, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”), 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.



