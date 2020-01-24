JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG; “Regency” or the “Company”) announced today that John C. Schweitzer has tendered his resignation from its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Schweitzer’s decision to resign was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.



Commenting on his departure Mr. Schweitzer stated, “Serving on Regency’s board has been an honor and a privilege. My fellow directors are a uniquely talented group as well as Regency’s outstanding team that is top of the line in the sector. Regency is well positioned for a long future of success.”

“We want to thank John for his many years of service to Regency,” stated Martin E. “Hap” Stein, Jr., Executive Chairman. Mr. Schweitzer has held many board positions over his tenure including Lead Independent Director as well as his most recent roles as chairman of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Stein continued, “His tremendous contributions were invaluable in Regency’s growth and successes over the years. All of us will miss his wise counsel and leadership and wish him all the best.”

Laura Clark

904 598 7831

LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com