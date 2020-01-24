TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Metals Corporation (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (CSE: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that the Company recently completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report and a copper-gold grab sampling program on the Company’s SLG Gold Property. The property is immediately adjacent to three former gold producers, a 2,000 tonne per day gold mill facility and is located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, an area presently known as a world class Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) mining camp but also an area with a long history of gold mining.



The SLG Property: National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report:

The report, commissioned in 2019 by the Company and titled “Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the SLG Property Project, Snow Lake Manitoba, Canada,” dated November 30, 2019 (the “SLG Report”), was prepared by Darrell Turcotte P.Geo. APGO, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. The SLG Report is available for viewing on the SEDAR profile for Rockcliff Metals Corporation, at www.sedar.com .

The SLG Report states, “The viability of high-resolution airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys used to identify and map unknown structures that may potentially host prospective for gold and base metal deposits, has sufficient merit to warrant additional work on this ground. The local area infrastructure, population and expertise make a strong statement of support for the development of any significant mineable deposit to achieve production status and offer a suitable return on investment for investors and economic benefits to the regional communities.”

The SLG Report recommends exploration in two phases of work. The first recommended phase includes prospecting, geological and structural mapping, trenching and geophysics focusing on VMS and orogenic gold environments. The second phase recommends data compilation of the phase 1 work, followed by diamond drilling and assaying.

The SLG Property hosts multiple historical gold rich and copper-gold rich zones along several regional structural fault horizons. One such horizon termed the McLeod Copper-Gold Horizon is a significant structural horizon with a strike length of over 10 km (see figure 1). Within this horizon the Hawke Copper-Gold Zone outcrops on surface. Rockcliff’s recent grab samples on the Hawk Copper-Gold Zone confirmed the presence of widespread gold and copper mineralization.

A winter program of line cutting and geophysics is planned over the exposed copper-gold mineralization to determine its lateral and vertical conductive extent.

Hawke Copper-Gold Zone: An undrilled, siliceous pillow basaltbearing horizon with stringers to massive sulphides containing copper-gold mineralization has been traced intermittently for over 2 kilometers with widths up to 30 metres (see figure 2). Historical grab samples were reported to grade from trace to 2.0 g/t gold and trace to 5.2% copper throughout the zone. VMS alteration of garnet-anthophyllite-cordierite as well as tourmaline are associated with the footwall of the zone. The horizon is proximal and parallel to the regional McLeod Road Thrust Fault. Rockcliff’s recent 2019 grab sampling program over an exposed outcrop of the Hawke Copper-Gold Zone returned gold values from 0.01g/t to 0.75g/t and copper values from 0.05% to 1.57%.

The Hawke Copper-Gold Zone remains an important undrilled target associated with surface copper-gold mineralization in the center of a major VMS mining camp and historical gold mining camp.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/51795_fa4b2296542ec8a8_001full.jpg



Figure 1 - Plan map highlighting the Hawke Copper-Gold Zone within the McLeod Copper-Gold Horizon

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/51795_fa4b2296542ec8a8_002full.jpg



Figure 2: Hawk Copper-Gold Zone-chalcopyrite-rich and malachite stained grab sample

Rockcliff is presently into the third year of a five year option agreement pursuant to which it can earn 100% interest in the SLG Property. Please refer to the press release dated October 5, 2016 for specifics of the SLG Property option agreement.

Laboratory QA/QC

Rock grab samples were taken in the field, packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff’s field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, SK. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged rock sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250-gram pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5 g cut was taken from each pulp for base metal analysis and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30 g charge followed by fire assay gravimetric and atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than an upper detection limit (3000 ppb) were reanalyzed using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity.

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company and near-term copper producer, with a leased 1,000 tpd processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced-stage, high-grade copper dominant Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) deposits in central Manitoba. The Company is a major copper landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com

Twitter: @RockcliffMetals

Facebook: Rockcliff Metals Corporation

LinkedIn: Rockcliff Metals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Alistair Ross

President & CEO

Cell: (705) 507-4251

aross@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.