The Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for air quality monitoring has seen steady growth due to increased levels of air pollution and increased awareness of health issues caused by polluted air.
Rapid industrialization has led to increased levels of toxic pollutants such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil. Growing automobile sales in these countries have resulted in air pollution as a result of increased vehicle emissions.
To efficiently monitor and control air pollution, the implementation of air quality monitors has increased in both homes and industries. Supportive government regulations and increased public-private cooperation to reduce air pollution rates have driven the growth of the sector.
Rising levels of pollutants in the environment, as well as strict government standards and regulations for pollution control, are likely to drive demand for the product. In addition, the number of casualties as a result of respiratory diseases caused by environmental pollution has increased significantly in recent years. Subsequently, it will accelerate the demand for this product.
Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North American and European areas have dominated the market due to the presence of a large number of air quality monitor manufacturers. Due to the growing consumer preference for clean air, the US influences the North American market.
In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Russia are making a significant contribution to market growth due to strict air quality regulations. The Asia-Pacific area is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to low air quality sensor penetration in China and India. Moreover, the Middle East and African regions offer lucrative market opportunities to market players as a result of rapid industrialization and proactive government initiatives to adopt eco-friendly processes in industries.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 3M Company, and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Air Quality Monitoring System Market.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE) Co., 3M Company, Horiba Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
Recent Strategies Deployed in the Air Quality monitoring System Market
Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
Acquisition and Mergers
Product Launches and Product Expansions
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, by Pollutants
1.4.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, by Component
1.4.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, by Product Type
1.4.4 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, by End User
1.4.5 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Geographical Expansions
3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2019-Oct - 2015-Nov) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Pollutant
4.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Chemical Market by Region
4.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Chemical Market by Type
4.2.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Carbon Oxides Market by Region
4.2.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Sulphur Oxides Market by Region
4.2.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Nitrogen Oxides Market by Region
4.2.4 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Volatile Organic Compounds Market by Region
4.2.5 Global Other Chemical Type Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Region
4.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Physical Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Component
5.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Hardware Market by Region
5.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Software Market by Region
5.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring System Services Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product Type
6.1 Global Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Region
6.2 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market by End User
7.1 Global Industrial Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Region
7.2 Global Commercial Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Region
7.3 Global Residential Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Region
Chapter 8. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Region
8.1 North America Air Quality Monitoring System Market
8.2 Europe Air Quality Monitoring System Market
8.3 Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring System Market
8.4 LAMEA Air Quality Monitoring System Market
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Analysis
9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.1.4 Research & Development Expense
9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments
9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
9.1.6 SWOT Analysis
9.2 Siemens AG
9.3 Emerson Electric Co.
9.4 General Electric (GE) Co.
9.5 3M Company
9.6 Horiba Ltd.
9.7 Honeywell International, Inc.
9.8 TE Connectivity Ltd.
9.9 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
9.10 Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
