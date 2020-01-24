PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced additional speakers for its annual Talent Experience Conference, IAMPHENOM , on March 3–5, 2020 at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel.



The SHRM- and HRCI-accredited event boasts keynote, panel and breakout sessions, an expo hall and networking celebrations. Industry-renowned speakers and analysts will present on the impact of artificial intelligence, the changing role of HR and the transformation of talent experiences across candidates, recruiters, employees and management.

Recently announced speakers include:

Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and Founder at Josh Bersin Academy

Malika Al-Bejawi, Global University Relations Leader at Baker Hughes

Kathy Flynn, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at CenturyLink

Ashley Cheretes, Head of Employer Brand & Recruitment Marketing at Cigna

Joyce Bender, Host of the radio talk show “Disability Matters”

Heather Moffitt, Global Talent Acquisition Technology Manager at GE

Mitchell Schwartz, Vice President, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Micro Focus

Colleen Stratton, Global Leader, Workforce Development at SEI

“IAMPHENOM brings together some of the most innovative HR practitioners and dynamic speakers in the industry,” said Jonathan Dale, vice president of marketing at Phenom People. “CHROs, talent leaders and recruiters come to IAMPHENOM to discover cutting-edge strategies and best practices that evolve the talent experience.”

Proceeds from tickets sold in January will benefit WIRES (Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Services) in their mission to rescue wildlife from the Australian bushfires.

IAMPHENOM registration is available at www.iamphenom.com .

