New PhotonSync feature allows for data transfer between end-user devices without relying on connectivity of any kind (cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc.)

PhotonSync uses fountain code technology, similar to NASA’s Mars rovers.

This new feature promises to be invaluable to industrial companies looking to connect their field workers, who often work in highly remote and disconnected environments.

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- JourneyApps , the low-code app platform for industrial companies, just announced that it has launched a new feature to transfer data between end-user devices without the need for any kind of connectivity — whether cellular, WiFi/LAN or Bluetooth. The new PhotonSync feature was created to address the need that industrial field workers have to transfer data between users in areas where there may be no internet connectivity or local network available.

“Think of PhotonSync as a cross-platform version of Apple’s AirDrop,” said Kobie Botha, Chief Product Officer at JourneyApps. “It lets field workers share data and enables them to execute their work more efficiently, saving precious time. This ultimately translates into cost savings and value for our customers and our customers’ customers.”

An example of where PhotonSync is being used is for shift handovers that are performed by oilfield service companies. Their crews often work at highly remote sites with no connectivity and no network infrastructure. One crew will capture a large amount of data about an oilfield job on their smartphones, tablets or laptops. When a shift change occurs and another crew takes over, they need to transfer the data from the previous crew, but there’s often no cellular internet, satellite internet or WiFi. Therefore, they would typically put a file on a USB stick and hand it to the other crew — an insecure and very inefficient method. PhotonSync securely and reliably connects these work crews regardless of where they are — allowing them to digitally transfer data to each other in seconds.

PhotonSync uses animated QR codes to transfer data from one device to another, using similar technology to that used on NASA’s Mars exploration rovers to communicate with the Earth — known as fountain codes. The name PhotonSync is derived from the fact that only the device’s display is used to transfer data (hence, photons). PhotonSync can transfer data between devices running different operating systems — whether iOS, Android, Windows or others. PhotonSync doesn’t require any setup — making it faster to use than methods such as Bluetooth for transferring certain types of data, such as the job data that are often recorded by industrial field workers.

“Our customers were facing a challenge on a daily basis: How to transfer data between devices while in an offline environment without having to use hardware such as USB drives. While looking for the fastest and most effortless solution, we pushed ourselves to think outside of the box — and created PhotonSync,” said Botha.

PhotonSync is now generally available to developers building applications on JourneyApps. As with all apps built on JourneyApps, it will work on any device with a camera, across all supported operating systems (Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux).

“We look forward to seeing how our customers will use PhotonSync to herald a new frontier of industrial connected workers without limits,” said Conrad Hofmeyr, CEO of JourneyApps.



About JourneyApps:

JourneyApps is the app development platform that lets industrial companies run better and be digital leaders. IT teams use its low-code platform to quickly build and reliably run complex apps for field workers, even in the most challenging environments. Based in Denver, JourneyApps helps more than 100 customers around the world keep their competitive edge with intelligent work automation and informed decision-making for all employees. More information at journeyapps.com .

Media inquiries: