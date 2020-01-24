GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (Community West or the Company), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (Bank), today reported net income increased to $2.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19), compared to $2.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in 3Q19, and $1.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in 4Q18. For the full year 2019, net income increased 7.5% to $8.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in 2018.
“We ended the year producing solid earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighted by top-line revenue growth, steady year-over-year loan and deposit growth, and above industry-average net interest margin of 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2019,” said Martin E. Plourd, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although the growth of the bank has slowed in 2019, our performance metrics improved at quarter-end. Return on average assets, return on average common equity and our efficiency ratio all improved as we continue to deepen our presence throughout California’s Central Coast of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, with our long-term goal to deliver consistent earnings performance for our shareholders. We anticipate loan growth to remain muted in 2020 and will look to profitable lines of business, within our bank’s risk tolerance.”
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:
Income Statement
Net interest income was $8.8 million in 4Q19 and 3Q19 and increased compared to $8.4 million in 4Q18. For 4Q19, net interest income benefited from a net decrease in the cost of funds. For the year, net interest income increased to $34.4 million, compared to $33.6 million in 2018.
“A key component of our business strategy was to grow non-interest income. Additionally with the disruption in the agriculture industry we shifted our agriculture lending from on-balance sheet products to making agriculture loans that could be sold,” said Plourd. “This shift resulted in loan sale gains of $765,000 during the quarter. While we anticipate continued focus on this strategy in future quarters, we don’t anticipate the same level of activity and resulting gains as we experienced in 4Q19.” Non-interest income increased to $1.7 million in 4Q19, compared to $647,000 in 3Q19 and $660,000 in 4Q18. Non-interest income was $3.6 million for the year 2019, compared to $2.6 million in 2018.
“Our reduced cost of funds rate has helped to sustain our net interest margin year-over-year despite the three interest rate reductions during the second half of 2019,” said Susan C. Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Fourth quarter net interest margin was 4.07%, compared to 4.10% in 3Q19, and improved 13 basis points compared to 3.97% in 4Q18. For the year, the net interest margin was 4.06%, compared to 4.07% in 2018.
Non-interest expenses totaled $6.8 million in 4Q19, compared to $6.5 million in the preceding quarter and $6.8 million in 4Q18. For the full year 2019, non-interest expense was $26.8 million, compared to $26.0 million in 2018.
Balance Sheet
“We have been actively managing both sides of the balance sheet, adhering to strict underwriting standards with loan originations and replacing higher cost funding,” said Thompson. Total assets increased modestly to $913.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $903.3 million at September 30, 2019 and increased $36.6 million, or 4.2%, compared to $877.3 million at December 31, 2018. Total loans decreased to $775.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $789.5 million at September 30, 2019, and increased modestly compared to $768.2 million at December 31, 2018.
Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 5.4% from year ago levels to $385.6 million at December 31, 2019 and comprise 49.7% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 4.1% from year ago levels to $257.2 million and represent 33.2% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were down 14.4% from year ago levels to $101.5 million and represent 13.1% of the total loan portfolio.
Total deposits decreased to $750.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $761.7 million at September 30, 2019, and increased $34.9 million, or 4.9% compared to $716.0 million at December 31, 2018. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $3.6 million to $110.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $114.4 million at September 30, 2019 and increased $2.6 million compared to $108.2 million at December 30, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased to $314.3 million compared to $333.7 million at September 30, 2019 but increased $43.9 million compared to $270.4 million at December 31, 2018. Certificates of deposit, which include broker deposits increased $12.0 million during the quarter to $310.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $298.1 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $12.6 million compared to $322.8 million at December 31, 2018 as the Company divests itself from higher priced funding.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $82.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $79.6 million at September 30, 2019, and $76.2 million at December 31, 2018. Book value per common share increased to $9.68 at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.40 at September 30, 2019, and $8.92 at December 31, 2018.
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a credit to its provision for loan losses of ($210,000) in 4Q19. This compares to a credit to the provision for loan losses of ($75,000) in 3Q19 and a provision for loan losses of $238,000 in 4Q18. The allowance for loan losses, including the reserve for undisbursed loans, was $8.8 million, or 1.19% of total loans held for investment, at December 31, 2019. Net nonaccrual loans plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure were $4.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.8 million at September 30, 2019, and $3.4 million at December 31, 2018.
Net nonaccrual loans totaled $2.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $3.4 million a year ago. Of the $2.4 million of net nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, $1.6 million were commercial loans, $0.6 million were manufactured housing loans, $0.1 million were SBA loans, and $0.1 million were commercial real estate loans.
There was $2.5 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of December 31, 2019. This compares to $317,000 of other assets acquired through foreclosure at September 30, 2019, and no other assets acquired through foreclosure a year prior.
Cash Dividend Declared
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable February 28, 2020 to common shareholders of record on February 11, 2020. The current annualized yield, based on the closing price of CWBC shares of $11.10 on December 31, 2019, was 1.94%.
Stock Repurchase Program
The Company repurchased a total of 99,983 shares during the first three quarters of 2019 and did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2019, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.
Company Overview
Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has eight full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Westlake Village, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.
Industry Accolades
In April 2019, Community West was awarded a “Premier” rating by The Findley Reports. For 51 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.
|COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|(unaudited)
|(in 000's, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|11,136
|$
|11,306
|$
|10,582
|$
|43,890
|$
|40,865
|Investment securities and other
|492
|413
|459
|1,849
|1,766
|Total interest income
|11,628
|11,719
|11,041
|45,739
|42,631
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,413
|2,615
|2,329
|10,055
|7,702
|Other borrowings
|377
|306
|358
|1,327
|1,286
|Total interest expense
|2,790
|2,921
|2,687
|11,382
|8,988
|Net interest income
|8,838
|8,798
|8,354
|34,357
|33,643
|Provision (credit) for loan losses
|(210
|)
|(75
|)
|238
|(165
|)
|14
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|9,048
|8,873
|8,116
|34,522
|33,629
|Non-interest income
|Other loan fees
|500
|302
|350
|1,383
|1,348
|Gains from loan sales, net
|765
|-
|-
|765
|-
|Service charges
|160
|129
|108
|567
|459
|Document processing fees
|116
|96
|122
|423
|489
|Other
|123
|120
|80
|469
|332
|Total non-interest income
|1,664
|647
|660
|3,607
|2,628
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,141
|4,254
|3,991
|17,094
|16,329
|Occupancy, net
|750
|788
|829
|3,088
|3,132
|Professional services
|552
|341
|425
|1,679
|1,356
|Data processing
|236
|215
|233
|876
|852
|Depreciation
|214
|219
|212
|864
|764
|Advertising and marketing
|228
|187
|198
|774
|685
|FDIC assessment
|118
|(15
|)
|223
|427
|770
|Stock-based compensation
|100
|90
|194
|382
|478
|Other
|475
|385
|542
|1,571
|1,673
|Total non-interest expenses
|6,814
|6,464
|6,847
|26,755
|26,039
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,898
|3,056
|1,929
|11,374
|10,218
|Provision for income taxes
|1,179
|902
|570
|3,411
|2,809
|Net income
|$
|2,719
|$
|2,154
|$
|1,359
|$
|7,963
|$
|7,409
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.89
|Diluted
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.88
|COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited)
|(in 000's, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Cash and interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
|$
|82,661
|$
|56,347
|$
|56,915
|Investment securities
|25,563
|28,707
|32,353
|Loans:
|Commercial
|101,485
|110,153
|118,518
|Commercial real estate
|385,642
|392,288
|365,809
|SBA
|14,777
|17,018
|19,077
|Manufactured housing
|257,247
|253,229
|247,114
|Single family real estate
|11,668
|11,936
|11,261
|HELOC
|4,531
|4,847
|6,756
|Other
|213
|(14
|)
|(292
|)
|Total loans
|775,563
|789,457
|768,243
|Loans, net
|Held for sale
|42,046
|44,816
|48,355
|Held for investment
|733,517
|744,641
|719,888
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(8,717
|)
|(8,868
|)
|(8,691
|)
|Net held for investment
|724,800
|735,773
|711,197
|NET LOANS
|766,846
|780,589
|759,552
|Other assets
|38,800
|37,609
|28,471
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|913,870
|$
|903,252
|$
|877,291
|Deposits
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|110,843
|$
|114,366
|$
|108,161
|Interest-bearing demand
|314,278
|333,679
|270,431
|Savings
|15,689
|15,481
|14,641
|Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more)
|96,431
|90,298
|93,439
|Other certificates of deposit
|213,693
|207,848
|229,334
|Total deposits
|750,934
|761,672
|716,006
|Other borrowings
|65,000
|45,000
|75,000
|Other liabilities
|15,958
|16,984
|10,134
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|831,892
|823,656
|801,140
|Stockholders' equity
|81,978
|79,596
|76,151
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|913,870
|$
|903,252
|$
|877,291
|Common shares outstanding
|8,472
|8,467
|8,533
|Book value per common share
|$
|9.68
|$
|9.40
|$
|8.92
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Return on average common equity
|13.35
|%
|10.85
|%
|7.06
|%
|10.15
|%
|10.02
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.21
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.88
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|64.88
|%
|68.44
|%
|75.96
|%
|70.47
|%
|71.79
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.07
|%
|4.10
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.07
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average assets
|$
|887,902
|$
|877,505
|$
|852,892
|$
|872,509
|$
|842,468
|Average earning assets
|862,350
|850,948
|834,259
|846,673
|826,292
|Average total loans
|779,698
|788,965
|764,411
|778,745
|751,775
|Average deposits
|725,029
|735,545
|717,205
|726,022
|714,651
|Average common equity
|80,825
|78,763
|76,334
|78,437
|73,906
|EQUITY ANALYSIS
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Total common equity
|$
|81,978
|$
|79,596
|$
|76,151
|Common stock outstanding
|8,472
|8,467
|8,533
|Book value per common share
|$
|9.68
|$
|9.40
|$
|8.92
|ASSET QUALITY
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Nonaccrual loans, net
|$
|2,389
|$
|5,476
|$
|3,378
|Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans
|0.31
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.44
|%
|Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
|$
|2,524
|$
|317
|$
|-
|Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
|$
|4,913
|$
|5,793
|$
|3,378
|Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets
|0.54
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.39
|%
|Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter
|$
|(58
|)
|$
|(69
|)
|$
|66
|Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans
|(0.01
|%)
|(0.01
|%)
|0.01
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|8,717
|$
|8,868
|$
|8,691
|Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments
|85
|81
|73
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|8,802
|$
|8,949
|$
|8,764
|Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment
|1.19
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.21
|%
|Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net
|364.88
|%
|161.94
|%
|257.28
|%
|Community West Bank *
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.06
|%
|9.02
|%
|8.57
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|10.28
|%
|10.04
|%
|9.68
|%
|Total capital ratio
|11.41
|%
|11.18
|%
|10.83
|%
|INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Yield on total loans
|5.67
|%
|5.69
|%
|5.49
|%
|Yield on investments
|3.47
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.52
|%
|Yield on interest earning deposits
|1.66
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.70
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|5.35
|%
|5.46
|%
|5.25
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|1.57
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.52
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|1.32
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.29
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|2.31
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.87
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.64
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.63
|%
|* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.
Formats available: