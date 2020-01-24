RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA) (“Liquidia”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that it will present a poster highlighting clinical data from studies of LIQ861, treprostinil inhalation powder, to support the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) at the 14th PVRI Annual World Congress on Pulmonary Vascular Disease in Lima, Peru.



Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Pharmacokinetic (PK) performance of LIQ861 and evaluation of comparative bioavailability with Tyvaso® in healthy subjects Abstract Reference Number: 50 Date/Time: Friday, January 31; 11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Grand Salon 1

A copy of the poster will be available on the company’s website at the time of the presentation.



About LIQ861



LIQ861 is an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology to enhance deep-lung delivery using a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). PRINT® technology enables development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, weight and composition that are engineered for optimal deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia believes LIQ861 can overcome the limitations of current inhaled therapies and has the potential to maximize the therapeutic benefits of treprostinil in treating PAH by safely delivering higher doses into the lungs. Liquidia has completed an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of LIQ861 in patients diagnosed with PAH known as INSPIRE, or In vestigation of the S afety and P harmacology of Dry Powder I nhalation of T re prostinil.

About Liquidia



Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates using its PRINT particle engineering platform: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Having been evaluated in a phase 3 clinical trial (INSPIRE), LIQ861 is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil by enhancing deep-lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler. LIQ865, for which Liquidia has completed two phase 1 clinical trials, is designed to deliver sustained-release particles of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, to treat local post-operative pain for three to five days through a single administration.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our strategic and financial initiatives, including the potential licensing of LIQ861, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated closing of the private placement, the use of proceeds from the private placement, the filing of a registration statement to register the resale of the shares to be issued and sold in the private placement, clinical trials, clinical studies and other clinical work (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, safety data, study data, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related timelines, including the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) for LIQ861 and our ability to execute on our strategic or financial initiatives, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs, including but not limited to whether the conditions for the closing of the private placement will be satisfied. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as a number of uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and our industry has inherent risks. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that these goals will be achieved, and we undertake no duty to update our goals or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact Information