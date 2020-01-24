24 JANUARY 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

UPDATE - ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Further to the announcement published by Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) on 24 January 2020 regarding the issue and allotment of 286,776 ordinary shares of 5p each (pursuant to the terms of the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme), the Company confirms that dealings in the new shares are expected to commence by 3 February 2020.

The full text of the updated announcement is set out below:

“Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 24 January 2020 it allotted 286,776 ordinary shares of 5p each to shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme. The subscription price was 90.1p per share. Following the above allotment, there are 93,613,128 ordinary shares in issue.

Application will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity for these shares, which will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence by 3 February 2020.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 24 January 2020 consists of 93,613,128 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 93,613,128 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.”

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.