Pune, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Solar Power Market is anticipated to reach 4766.82 GW by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026 on account of the increasing demand for renewable energy generation for serving various residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Manufacturing industries, especially from the developing nations, are demanding solar panels and heavily investing in them for cost-efficient production purposes. The advent of new technologies such as photovoltaic (PV) technology, commonly known as thin-film technology and green technology into solar power systems, has spurred industries and manufacturing units to opt for solar power plants, thereby driving the Solar Energy Market trends.

Fortune Business Insights™ illustrates the aforementioned information in their recently published report titled, “ Solar Energy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic (Mono-si, Thin Film, Multi-si, and Others) and Concentrated Solar Power (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Linear Fresnel)), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utilities), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report states that the market value was in 680.22 GW in 2019. Besides this, the report also throws light on:

360-Degree overview of the market

Detailed analysis of growth drivers, restraints, and challenges having an impact on the market

Interesting insights and key industry developments of the market

Current and future Solar Energy Market trends

Detailed segmentation of the market

List of significant players, key strategies adopted by them and overall competitive landscape of the market



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-power-market-100764





Introduction and Implementation of Green Technologies to Drive Market

The advent of thin-film and green technologies in the solar power sector is an important factor promoting the Solar Energy Market growth. In addition, there is a surge in investments into solar power from manufacturing companies to cut down the price of electricity for smooth and efficient energy flow to serve various commercial and industrial purposes. This is also expected to increase the overall Solar Energy Market size in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the introduction of efficient and environment-friendly techniques by government and propulsion towards the adoption of green label products is prognosticated to create lucrative Solar Energy Market growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Europe Market to Invest Generously on Solar Projects, Drawing Significant Revenues in Coming Years

From a geographical perspective, Asia Pacific is holding a significant Solar Energy Market share on account of supportive government policies related to renewable energy and a rise in awareness about innovative green technologies. To cite an example, new environment-friendly techniques will be led by the solar panel manufacturers as per the subsidy-free renewable policy imposed in China. Additionally, on account of its excellent PV research and development infrastructure, along with the supply and manufacturing of solar PV panels, Europe generated a substantial Solar Energy Market revenue. A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™ predicts Europe to invest as an estimate of about 185.11 GW of a solar project in the year 2019.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solar-power-market-100764





Companies Engaging in Merger and Acquisition Strategies for Better Revenue Generation

Various Solar Energy Market manufacturers are entering into strategic collaborations such as merger and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnership agreements, and contracts to stay put in the competition. Large company manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities for introducing solar power into automobiles. Such innovations are not only intensifying the market competition but also attracting huge Solar Energy Market revenue.

Some of the major industry developments of the Solar Energy Market include:

July 2019 – The state-owned NTPC awarded an EPC contract to BHEL for setting up a 25MW floating solar photovoltaic power plant at the Simhadri water reserve in Andhra Pradesh, India.

July 2019 – A Japanese automotive manufacturer, namely Toyota Motor Corp, started its trial phase for the new version of Prius hybrid car. This car will be embedded with 860 watts of the thin-film solar cell.

July 2019 – A partnership was signed between NTT Com-Netmagic and Tata power for providing IT solutions for their forthcoming 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant project situated in Maharashtra, India.



List of Significant players operating in the Solar Energy Market manufacturers include:

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Esolar Inc.

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Abengoa Solar S.A.

Tata Power Solar

Bright source Energy Inc.

Acciona Energia S.A.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-power-market-100764





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions



Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Industry SWOT Analysis

Global Solar Power Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Technology (US$ Mn and GW) Mono-si Thin film Multi-si Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (US$ Mn and GW) Residential Non-Residential Utilities Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn and GW) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competition Matrix

Company Profile

Continued..!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solar-power-market-100764





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Energy & Power Industry)





Browse Related Reports:

Solar Tracker Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)), By Movement (Single Axis, Dual Axis), By Application (Utility, Non-Utility) And Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Solar Thermal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Collector Type (Evacuated Tube Collector, Flat Plate Collector, Unglazed Water Collector, Air Collector), By Type of System (Thermosiphon Solar Heating Systems, Pumped Solar Heating System) By Application (Domestic Hot Water Systems, Large DHW Systems, Solar Combi Systems, Swimming Pool Heating, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Linear Fresnel) By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Advanced Energy Storage System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Solid State Battery, Flow Battery, Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Biogas Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Feedstock (Organic Residues & Waste, Energy Crops), By Application (Heating, Electricity, CHP, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m, Above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, Above 5MW) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Small Hydropower Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Capacity (Below 1 MW, 1 – 10 MW) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Electric Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motors, DC Motors, Hermetic Motors), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, Above 6.6 kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Electrical Appliances, Others), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Recloser Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase, Others), By Control (Electric, Hydraulic, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Interruption Type (Oil, Vacuum), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Stationary, Transport, Portable), By End-User (Commercial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Transport, Stationary, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Coolers, Cooling Towers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVAC, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Conveyors, HVAC, Electric Fan, Extruders, Others), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Mining, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



High Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Voltage (100 kV – 250 kV, 251 kV – 400 kV, Above 400 kV), By End-User (Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Marine Engine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ship Type (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Gas Carriers, Chemical Tankers, Support Vessels, Ferries and Passenger Ships, and Others), By Capacity, By Fuel (Heavy Fuel Oil, Intermediate Fuel Oil, Marine Diesel Oil, Marine Gas Oil, LNG, and Others), By Speed (High Speed, Medium Speed, and Low Speed), By Stroke and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/solar-power-market-9147





