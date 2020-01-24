Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European animation industry is growing fast and an increasing number of films produced in Europe have attracted global audiences and are distributed worldwide.

The boom in European animation can be attributed to the world-class animation training schools, funding schemes, government tax incentives, Europe-wide as well as global collaborations through co-productions and availability of world-class talent.

Europe produces about 40 animation films every year. About 15% of European movie admissions go into animation and one-fifth of admissions to animation films in Europe go to European productions. However, the market is dominated by American films who garner about 70% of admissions.

The trend is in favour of local European animation productions as far as TV animation series is concerned. There are over 300 children's channels in the EU as well as specific on-demand services for kids. Moreover, about 65% of animation content on European TV channels is produced locally.



European animation productions targeted at television have achieved global success, however, in the case of movies, it is the major American studios that dominate the market. Film-based content such as video or mobile games is on the upswing giving rise to new partnerships as well as new business and revenue models. Given the global economic crunch, producers need to diversify their sources of funding and explore sources such as co-productions, equity financing and other forms of loans.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Select Highlights



The total value of the European Animation & VFX industry was US$ 45.9 billion in 2019

The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 20 billion in 2019

Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

3D animation and VFX are the fastest growing segments

The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million

Key Topics Covered



European Animation Industry

Television Animation market in Europe

Animated Feature Film market in Europe

Animation Industry trends in Europe

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Animation financing in Europe

Television Series Development in Europe

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

Animation Distribution Strategies in Europe

3D Animated Film Market in Europe

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market Size of European Animation & VFX Industry

Television Animation Content demand in Europe

European Animation & VFX industry Market Size

Germany Animation & VFX Industry

Movie Trends in Germany

History and Evolution of German Animation & VFX Industry

Industry Structure and Location

German Animation funding

Animation Schools in Germany

Strategies for German Studios

Key Players in the German Animation & VFX Industry

Size of Animation Industry in Germany

Animation Studios in Germany

Television Channels in Germany

UK Animation & VFX Industry

Industry Structure

Movie Trends in the UK

Size of Animation Industry in the UK

Role of Television Channels

Animation Co-Productions in the UK

Animation Studios in the UK

Animation Television Channels in UK

Italy Animation & VFX Industry

Recent Movie Trends in Italy

Government Support

Role of Television Channels

Size of Animation Industry in Italy

Animation Co-Productions in Italy

Strategies for Animation Studios in Italy

Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Italy

Animation Studios in Italy

France Animation & VFX Industry

Recent Movie Trends in France

French Visual Effects Sector

Animation Co-productions in France

Size of Animation Industry in France

Government Support

Financing in French Animation

Role of Television Channels

Strategies for Animation Studios in France

Data of Animation Studios in France

Animation Studios in France

Animation Television Channels in France

Spain Animation & VFX industry

Key Trends in the Spanish Animation & VFX Industry

Key Industry Recommendations

Movie Trends in Spain

Value of Animation Industry in Spain

Government Support

Role of Television Channels

Animation Co-Production in Spain

Strategies for Animation Studios in Spain

Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Spain

Animation Studios in Spain

Denmark Animation & VFX Industry

Movie Trends in Denmark

Strategies for Animation Studios in Denmark

Value of Animation Industry in Denmark

Animation Co-Production in Denmark

Animation Funding in Denmark

Animation Studios in Denmark

Sweden Animation & VFX Industry

Movie Trends in Sweden

Animation film market in Sweden

Strategies for Animation Studios in Sweden

Value of Animation Industry in Sweden

Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Sweden

Hungary Animation & VFX industry

Value of Animation Industry in Hungary

Animation Content Produced in Hungary

Government Support

Industry in Transition

Industry Drivers

Co-Productions

Full Length Films

National Film Fund

Russia Animation & VFX Industry

Animation Film market in Russia

Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia

Animation Studios in Russia

Value of Animation Industry in Russia

Animation content produced in Russia

Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia

Norway Animation & VFX Industry

Recent Movie Trends in Norway

Industry evolution and key Animation Productions

Animation Film market in Norway

Strategies for Animation Studios in Norway

Animation Funding in Norway

Value of Animation Industry in Norway

Key statistics about Animation industry in Norway

Czech Animation & VFX Industry

Industry evolution and key Animation Productions

Animation Film market in Czech Republic

Recent Movie Trends in Czech Republic

Key Animation Production Companies in Czech Republic

Strategies for Animation Studios in Czech Republic

Animation Funding in Czech Republic

Value of Animation Industry in the Czech Republic

Key statistics about Animation industry in Czech Republic

Slovakia Animation & VFX Industry

Industry evolution and key Animation Productions

Strategies for Animation Studios in Slovakia

Animation Funding in Slovakia

Value of Animation Industry in the Slovakia

Key statistics about Animation industry in Slovakia

Slovenia Animation & VFX Industry

Strategies for Animation Studios in Slovenia

Value of Animation Industry in the Slovenia

Key statistics about Animation industry in Slovenia

Turkey Animation & VFX Industry

Recent Movie Trends in Turkey

Animation Studios in Turkey

Animation Schools in Turkey

Government Support

Strategies for Animation Studios in Turkey

Key Statistics about Animation Industry in Turkey

Poland Animation & VFX industry

Recent Movie Trends in Poland

Successful Polish animations

Key Animation Production Companies in Poland

Animation Funding in Poland

Strategies for Animation Studios in Poland

Value of Animation Industry in Poland

Key statistics about Animation industry in Poland

Netherlands Animation & VFX Industry

Recent Movie Trends in Netherlands

Successful Dutch Animations

Key Animation Production Companies in Netherlands

Animation Funding in Netherands

Strategies for Animation Studios in Netherlands

Value of Animation Industry in the Netherlands

Key statistics about Animation industry in Netherlands

Finland Animation & VFX Industry

Movie Trends in Finland

Industry evolution and key Animation productions

Globally successful Finnish animations

Government Support

and over 1,000 more!



