Company Release no. 8/2020
To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday 24 January 2020
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S: Major Shareholder Notifications
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) ("Veloxis") hereby announces that it has received major shareholder notifications pursuant to chapter 7 of Consolidated act no. 931 of 06 September 2019 on Capital Markets, as amended (the "Capital Markets Act"). Pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, these major shareholder notifications are attached to this announcement.
For more information, please contact:
Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte
CEO CFO
Phone: +1 919-591-3090
Email: IR@Veloxis.com
This announcement has been prepared both in English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancies between the English and Danish version, the English version shall prevail.
Attachments:
Announcement from Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S.
About Veloxis
Veloxis is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.
