Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sage Payroll" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This structured training program covers all areas of Sage Payroll, this training course provides participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating gross pay and statutory deductions.
Core aspects of payroll, but also provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll like court orders, student loans, and processing starters and leavers. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies are also covered.
At the end of the course candidates will be able to:
Small classroom based type workshops with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at a Central London training centre.
Agenda (Course Time: 10AM-5PM)
Sage Payroll
Setup & Amend
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sll5yv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: