Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive Industry - M&A Trend Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes an analysis of more than 60 deals with a detailed technology overview, deal amount, and the purpose of acquisition. The acquisitions listed in the report capture the intricate requirements of the automotive sector to upgrade its value in the marketplace.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining the automotive industry, especially in the development of innovative hardware and software stack for level 5 autonomy and intelligent ADAS systems. As AI adoption peaks, organizations are realizing the need to understand and leverage advanced algorithms and computational structures, innovative testing and validation platforms, integrated cockpit solutions, and 5G network adoption and application deployment for building their next generation mobility services. AI is thus driving merger and acquisition trend in the automotive sector.
Further, state of the art customizations are increasingly replacing traditional automotive platforms - a trend that is strengthening in the automotive industry. This is fueling the development of a large number of intelligent platforms covering in-vehicle experiences, supply chains, automotive sales and marketing, insurance tools, vehicle e-commerce and other applications - that are detailed in the report.
Organizations are adopting the merger and acquisition (M&A) route as a key strategy for acquiring AI skills, technologies, and relevant portfolios for leveraging organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the mobility market. Such initiatives are poised to create high potential for these acquirers, by helping them launch new AI services and increase their customer base.
Acquisition Trends
The M&A analysis section offers a comprehensive view of the transactions in the automotive sector, spanning AI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies. The different target technology areas highlighted include intelligent vision systems, data analytics, cloud computing, AI hardware and software, localization, security and other related software stacks.
Some of the prominent deals observed include:
Key Insights
Key Questions Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1 Key Trends Driving AI Adoption in the Automotive Industry
1.1. The Need for Automotive Industry to Invest in AI
1.2. Transformation in Business Models with the Introduction of AI
2 AI-related M&A Across Automotive Industry Value Chain
3 Methodology for M&A Analysis
4 M&A Analysis of AI in Automotive: Technology Trends
4.1. Acquirer Landscape
4.2. Technology Breakdown
4.3. Acquisition Trend #1: Computer Vision
4.4. Acquisition Trend #2: AI-based Data Analytics
4.5. Acquisition Trend #3: Conversational AI
4.6. Acquisition Trend #4: Cloud-based Services
4.7. Acquisition Trend #5: AI Hardware and Software
4.8. Acquisition Trend #6: Data Training
4.9. Acquisition Trend #7: Gesture Recognition
4.10. Acquisition Trend #8: Self-driving Software Stack
4.11. Acquisition Trend #9: Simulation Software
4.12. Acquisition Trend #10: Security
4.13. Acquisition Trend #11: Mapping Technologies
4.14. Acquisition Trend #12: Other Technology Trends
5 Insights & Recommendations
5.1. Acquisition Gap Analysis and Future Growth Opportunities
5.2. Concluding Remarks
6 References
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eto47l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: