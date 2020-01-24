Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Asset Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital asset management market was valued at USD 1,663.78 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9,255.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.1%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025. Artificial Intelligence, including facial recognition, has been introduced to the world of DAM.
Key Highlights
Key Market Trends
Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions is Expected to Drive the Digital Asset Management Market
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
The major players in the digital asset management market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Dell Technologies, and IBM Corporation, among others. The market is consolidated, as it is dominated by these major players. Hence, market concentration is expected to be high.
Recent Industry Developments
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET INSIGHT
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Segmentation - By Type
6.1.1 Brand Asset Management System
6.1.2 Library Asset Management System
6.1.3 Production Asset Management System
6.2 Segmentation - By Solutions
6.2.1 Video Management
6.2.2 Creative Tool Integration
6.2.3 Asset Analytics
6.2.4 Web Content Integration
6.2.5 Brand Portals
6.2.6 Asset and Metadata Archiving
6.2.7 Lifecycle and Rights Management
6.3 Segmentation - By Deployment
6.3.1 On-premise
6.3.2 Cloud
6.3.3 Software-as-a-Service
6.4 Segmentation - By Organization Size
6.4.1 SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises)
6.4.2 Large Enterprises
6.5 Segmentation - By End-user
6.5.1 Media and Entertainment
6.5.2 BFSI
6.5.3 Government
6.5.4 Healthcare
6.5.5 Retail
6.5.6 Manufacturing
6.5.7 Other End-user
6.6 Segmentation - By Geography
6.6.1 North America
6.6.2 Europe
6.6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.6.4 Rest of the World
7. KEY VENDOR PROFILES
7.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated
7.2 Canto Inc.
7.3 CELUM GmbH
7.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
7.5 Oracle Corporation
7.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.
7.7 OpenText Corporation
7.8 QBNK Holding AB
7.9 Aprimo LLC (ADAM Software)
7.10 Bynder (Webdam Inc.)
7.11 Dell Technologies
7.12 MediaBeacon Inc.
7.13 Widen Enterprises Inc.
7.14 IBM Corporation
8. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9. FUTURE OF THE MARKET
