The Americas emerged as the second-largest region with a value share of 25.8% in the global savory & deli sector in 2018 and is forecast to reach US$42,328 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 3%. Pre-packed sandwiches was the largest category, accounting for US$14,275 million (39% of the overall savory & deli sector) in 2018. The US was the largest market in terms of both value and volume share in 2018. The Americas savory & deli sector is fragmented with the top five companies accounting for a value share of 20.7% in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas savory & deli sector, with a value share of 70% in 2018, followed by food & drinks specialists, with a 13.2% share. Rigid plastics was the most widely used pack material in the savory & deli sector, accounting for a 53.2% share in 2018, while tray was the most commonly used pack type, accounting for a 53.9% share in the same year.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas savory & deli sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas savory & deli sector analyzing data from 17 countries in the region.



- Sector overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- Change in consumption: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various savory & deli by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region.

- High-potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic and governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory & deli sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory & deli in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory & deli products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas savory & deli sector in 2018. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, ‘dollar stores’, and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory & deli.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

