Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday 24 January 2020





Notice on Compulsory Acquisition to the Shareholders of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S





Pursuant to Sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act, Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S today announces its notice on compulsory acquisition to the shareholders of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S ("Veloxis").

Reference is made to Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S' announcement attached to this company release.





Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte

CEO CFO

Phone: +1 919-591-3090

Email: IR@Veloxis.com

This announcement has been prepared both in English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancies between the English and Danish version, the English version shall prevail.





Announcement from Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S.





About Veloxis

Veloxis is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com .

