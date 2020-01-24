BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (“ BMT ”), announced today that effective January 1, 2020, the former Lau Associates now operates within Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management, a division of BMT. Lau Associates had operated as a separate subsidiary of BMBC since its acquisition in July of 2008. The office and team members will remain located in Greenville, Delaware.

“Bringing the former Lau Associates team under the BMT Wealth Management brand allows us to more efficiently operate and combine resources to best serve the planning and advisory needs of our clients,” said Jennifer Dempsey Fox, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. “Focusing our efforts as one collective group will have a positive impact on the way we fulfill our client’s purpose, mission, and goals. We are excited to be moving forward in unison under the Bryn Mawr Trust umbrella.”

Mark Bradford, Senior Vice President & Wealth Director, will lead the team of wealth strategists, investment advisors, financial planners, and relationship managers. He has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services, the majority of which has been dedicated to managing and developing financial planning, private banking, and investment teams. Mr. Bradford reports directly to Ms. Fox.

Greenville team members include Cindy Peterson, Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Planning Strategist & Team Leader; Joel Morris, Vice President & Senior Wealth Planning Strategist; Michael Paregian, Vice President & Wealth Planning Strategist; Scott Sumner, Vice President & Senior Tax Accountant; and operational staff: Jenn Atkinson, Pamela Lucas, and B.J. Whittaker.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.3 billion in corporate assets and $16.6 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 12/31/19). Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, seven (7) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

