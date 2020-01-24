TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN - TSX) will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 5152 623#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2019, excluding assets held for sale, Dream Industrial REIT owned and operated a portfolio of 209 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 21.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America. Its objective is to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio, and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca

