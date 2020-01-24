LINDEN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplification Technologies Corp. (“ATC”) announces today the availability of a new variant of its Discrete Amplification Photon Detector (DAPD) Negative-feedback Geiger mode avalanche photodiode for 3D LiDAR and other applications: a Fiberized-DAPD. ATC’s Fiberized-DAPD offers single-photon level detection ability, wide dynamic range, a large linearity range, and an extremely high repetition rate of up to 100MHz. In addition, the Fiberized-DAPD can operate in an always-on mode with fast response. The Fiberized-DAPD uses discrete amplification, which monolithically integrates a negative feedback circuit within the photodetector to create very high sensitivity.



We offer the Fiberized-DAPD as a module that includes a pre-amplifier, or as a stand-alone photodetector in a T08 package. The module simplifies evaluation and facilitates integration with analog to digital conversion systems and subsequent digital signal processing. The TO8 includes an active thermo-electric cooler that is capable of cooling the DAPD sensor to ­500C. The fiber coupled to the DAPD is multi-mode with a 200 micron core, terminated with a FC flat-polished connector with anti-reflection coating. The Fiberized-DAPD provides several benefits in comparison to free-space optics configurations:

Heat management, to cool the TEC and hence the DAPD

Ease of building signal processing electronics outside of the optical apparatus

Optical isolation in LiDAR applications, so the laser pulse won’t trigger a response because of reflections from the LiDAR encapsulation

Key product features and their importance for real-time 3D imaging:

950nm to 1650nm wavelength range:

These detectors operate in the eye-safe range (unlike the combination of a silicon detector and a GaAs laser).

High sensitivity, up to single photon level:

The Fiberized-DAPD features high sensitivity and a wide dynamic range to address these requirements.

Wide dynamic range and ability to detect various grey levels:

The Fiberized-DAPD wide dynamic range significantly enhances the ability to identify and distinguish between different objects, especially in poor weather conditions.

High repetition rate throughput:

The high throughput improves to available signal to noise: more signals can be transmitted and received at a given time, to generate more data. In addition this facilitates the use of error correction algorithms.

