Company Release no. 10/2020

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday 24 January 2020





Announcement of Request for Delisting of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S' Shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen





Following company release no. 9/2020, in which Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S announced its decision to initiate a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by Veloxis Pharmaceutical A/S' ("Veloxis'") remaining shareholders pursuant to Sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act, Veloxis' board of directors has today, upon request from Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S, decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") to have Veloxis' shares (ISIN DK0060048148) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the delisting will be completed as soon as possible. The last day of trading is expected to be Monday 24 February 2020, being the last business day within the four-week compulsory acquisition period.





For more information, please contact:

Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte

CEO CFO

Phone: +1 919-591-3090

Email: IR@Veloxis.com

This announcement has been prepared both in English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancies between the English and Danish version, the English version shall prevail.





About Veloxis

Veloxis is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com .

Attachment