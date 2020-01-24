Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using Specific Storage Products



WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage . Gartner defines Primary Storage as dedicated products or product lines for hybrid storage arrays, solid-state arrays (SSAs) or both. Infinidat was previously named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for General-Purpose Disk Arrays vendor in February 2019.

The Customers’ Choice distinction represents customers’ view of the market’s highest-rated vendors and is determined by both the number of reviews and overall ratings. To be recognized, a vendor must have at least 50 verified reviews with an average rating of 4.2 stars or higher (out of 5.0 stars) in the last 12 months. As of January 22, 2020, Infinidat has received 104 reviews from verified customers with an average overall score of 4.9 stars out of 5 in the last 12 months. Furthermore, 98% of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Infinidat to their peers.

“We’re thrilled to again be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice,” said Moshe Yanai, CEO and founder of Infinidat. “We believe the designation reflects Infinidat’s superb post-sales support effectiveness and our success in delivering a world-class customer experience. We know we must continue to earn our customers’ loyalty every day, and we’re grateful for their feedback on our roadmap, which ensures we have an efficient and rapid development process.”

A primary storage array’s foremost purpose is to support response time and input/output per second (IOPS)-sensitive structured data workloads. Typical use cases include mission-critical workloads, mainstream database workloads and in-house-developed transactional applications. Other use cases include consolidation of virtualized applications, analytics, high-performance computing (HPC) and providing persistent storage for container environments.

Here are a few reviews Infinidat has received from its customers:

“Infinidat delivers stability, performance and high-quality support for 24/7 business.” – Head of Storage & Data Management in the Finance industry

“Infinidat for us has been a game-changer! We had almost 16 arrays from … various storage systems and Infinidat is able to consolidate all these storages to a one-InfiniBox array! The performance … improved almost 3 times from the previous environment.” – System Infrastructure & Cloud executive in the Services industry

“Best storage I have ever used! … Very easy to manage the storage with all the protection you need for the storage for High Availability and Performance.” – DevOps Manager in the Communications industry

“My experience dealing with Infinidat from the first contact all the way to implementation has been nothing but excellent.” – Head of Datacentre & Networks in the Finance industry

“Extremely easy to deploy and support. Cuts down day to day support tasks significantly.” – Sr. Director, IT, in the Manufacturing industry

“Positive experience with Infinidat. Product has proved to be as advertised with disruptive pricing.” – Director, IT infrastructure in the Communications industry

Read more Gartner Peer Insights reviews from Infinidat end-user customers at https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by Gartner or its affiliates.

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of reliability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

About Infinidat

