BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To date, there have been 830 confirmed cases and 26 deaths - all but two of the fatalities have been in Wuhan and most have been elderly. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment. It is advised to avoid gatherings of people, to avoid people who are obviously ill and coughing and to wash your hands with soap and water regularly.
WHAT: Situational Assessment, Update and Important Advice from the Healix International/HX Global Medical Team
WHO: Dr. Adrian Hyzler, chief medical officer is available for interviews (Note: He is UK based)
Overview
The outbreak has been caused by a “coronavirus,” thought to have jumped from an unknown animal source to humans in Wuhan’s Huanan South China Seafood Market. Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei province in central China. The coronavirus family includes the common cold as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as SARS that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which developed from camels. The virus infects the lungs, and symptoms start with a fever and cough. It can progress to shortness of breath and breathing difficulties leading to pneumonia. It has now spread throughout China and across international borders. To date, there have been 830 confirmed cases and 26 deaths - all but two of the fatalities have been in Wuhan and most have been elderly. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment. It is advised to avoid gatherings of people, to avoid people who are obviously ill and coughing and to wash your hands with soap and water regularly.
COUNTRIES AFFECTED
ADVICE TO TRAVELERS: PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE TO REDUCE RISK OF INFECTION
If you or any of your employees are currently traveling in this area, our team of medical experts have put together the following advice on measures that should be taken. Healix/HX Global has extensive experience with these types of situations; if you have a need for a more in-depth conversation or specific consult enquiries@hx-global.com for additional information.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) or with an alcohol-based hand rub, especially after coughing and sneezing and before handling and consuming food. When coughing and sneezing, use disposable tissues and dispose of them carefully and promptly. Avoid close contact with people who appear unwell or who are coughing or sneezing and avoid sharing personal items. Avoid unprotected contact with wild or domestic farm animals (alive or dead). Thoroughly cook all meat and eggs before consuming.
IF YOU BECOME UNWELL WITHIN 14 DAYS OF RETURNING FROM CHINA: Seek prompt medical advice if you develop symptoms of breathing difficulties, temperature or cough. Call ahead to alert the medical facility, warning them about your recent travel and that you may have been exposed. Try to limit contact with others if you become unwell after travel until you have been assessed by a health professional. When coughing and sneezing, use disposable tissues and dispose of them carefully and promptly. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) or with an alcohol-based hand rub, especially after coughing and sneezing and before handling and consuming food. Wearing a surgical face mask consistently may help to prevent spread to others.
ADVICE TO EMPLOYERS
WHAT WE STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT 2019-NCOV
WHAT SPECIES OF ANIMAL IS THE ‘RESERVOIR’ (SOURCE) OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS?
It could be a live or a dead animal, almost certainly a bird or a mammal - there are usually bats involved in Coronavirus transmission cycles. It is very hard for scientists to determine the specific animal source, as the Wuhan market that was thought to be at the center of the outbreak was quickly and thoroughly sanitized, thereby erasing any helpful evidence.
HOW IS THE VIRUS TRANSMITTED FROM THE ANIMAL RESERVOIR AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED FROM HUMAN-TO-HUMAN? It is likely that this respiratory virus is transmitted by coughs and sneezes causing minute aerosol droplets containing the virus to hang in the air, ready to be breathed in by other contacts. How long does the virus remain in the air? Can the virus remain on other objects such as door handles or surfaces, providing another source for transmission?
WHAT IS THE ‘INCUBATION PERIOD’ (TIME FROM INFECTION TO DISPLAYING SYMPTOMS) OF THE INFECTION? And how long, before symptoms develop, is an individual contagious and capable of spreading the infection to others- is it 2-3 days or is it 7-10 days or any combination in between? There is a difference between being ‘infected’ and being ‘infectious’ (capable of transmission).
WHAT IS THE MORTALITY RATE OF THE INFECTION? This is a direct ratio of the number of fatalities compared to the number infected. It is always hard to quantify this figure as many individuals will remain ‘sub-clinical’, not knowing that they are actually infected, and an unknown number of people will also die without anyone ever knowing that they were actually infected with 2019-nCoV. This ratio will eventually determine the severity of the outbreak.
ABOUT HX GLOBAL
HX Global is the US division of Healix International, a leading provider of international medical, security and travel assistance services. We are relied upon to look after the welfare of millions of expatriates, travelers and local nationals in every country of the world, 24 hours a day. Our clients include some of the world's most respected Multi-National Corporations, Governments, NGOs and Insurers.
Stephanie Miller Director, Corporate Communications HX Global, Inc. 617.750.7907 stephanie.miller@hx-global.com
HX Global
Hingham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Stephanie Miller Director, Corporate Communications HX Global, Inc. 617.750.7907 stephanie.miller@hx-global.com
HXGlobal_logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: