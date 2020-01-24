LYNCHBURG, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Region 2000 (Greater Lynchburg MSA), and the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Roanoke, Blacksburg, and Lexington, Virginia markets, today announced unaudited results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2019.



Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.52 million or $0.35 per diluted share, compared with $1.48 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was a Company-record $5.61 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared with $5.30 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018.

Robert R. Chapman III, President and CEO, commented: “It was rewarding to conclude our 20th year of operations with Company-record earnings, net loans, total deposits and total interest and noninterest income. Steady commercial loan growth to drive interest income, market leadership in residential mortgage originations, brisk commercial and retail banking activity from an expanded regional franchise, and high asset quality, each of which are part of our long-term plan, helped to drive these results.

“At the start of 2019, we announced a plan to invest in new offices and expand our banking team to support continued growth in retail and commercial banking. During the year, we established a presence in the Lexington, Virginia market, opened an office in Rustburg, Virginia to enhance deposit-gathering capabilities in Campbell County, relocated a limited service office in Charlottesville, converting it to a full-service office, and opened a second office in Roanoke. We expanded our team to efficiently staff these new offices.

“Even with these investments impacting net income and earnings per share in 2019, the performance of our team and strength of the Company’s growth and performance drove record earnings that built shareholder value, including issuing a special one-time cash dividend and supporting an increased quarterly cash dividend for 2020. The year reflected our balanced approach to long-term growth while building the Company’s value.”

Highlights

Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, were $573.27 million at December 31, 2019, up 8% from $530.02 million at December 31, 2018.

Total loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2019 reflected ongoing portfolio expansion in several categories. The Commercial & Industrial (C&I), owner-occupied commercial real estate (CRE), multi-family and construction & land portfolios increased year-over-year. Overall loans, net of allowance, increased by 8.2%.

Total interest income, driven by loan growth, was a Company-record $29.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, up 11% from $26.97 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Income from gains on sales of residential mortgages to the secondary market and fees from corporate treasury services generated increased total noninterest income throughout the year. Noninterest income in 2019 was $7.19 million, up 37% compared with $5.24 million in 2019.

Reflecting the Company’s focus on growing its deposit base to internally fund loan growth, total deposits rose to $649.46 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $612.04 million at December 31, 2018. Lower-cost core deposits (noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market accounts) comprised approximately 70% of the Company’s total deposits.

Total assets were a Company-record $725.39 million at December 31, 2019. Asset quality remained strong, with the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans improving to 0.23% at December 31, 2019 from 0.55% at December 31. 2018.

With a focus on expansion opportunity and productivity, the Company in 2019 opened additional full-service facilities in Charlottesville and Roanoke, as well as new full-service offices in Lexington and Rustburg, Virginia and consolidated banking facilities in downtown Lynchburg.

Expansion and growth continued to build shareholder value. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $61.55 million at December 31, 2019 from $55.14 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share rose to $14.13 from $12.59 at December 31, 2018. Retained earnings were $20.90 million at December 31, 2019, up from $16.52 million a year earlier.

Pursuant to the Company’s stock buyback program that expired in December 2019, the Company repurchased 21,000 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter 2019, at an average at an average price of $14.94.

Based on the results achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s board of directors approved a $0.07 per share dividend payable to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020, to be paid on March 20, 2020. The board also authorized the Company to purchase up to 65,000 shares of its common stock over the course of the next year, based on market pricing, through a stock buyback program. Both of these actions were taken at the January 21, 2020 board meeting.

Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2019 Operational Review

Net interest income was $6.11 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up slightly compared with a year earlier. Fourth quarter 2019 total interest income rose 6.8% year-over-year to $7.60 million, however, total interest expense increased significantly from a year earlier, reflecting deposit growth and Federal Reserve rate changes prompting rate increases in demand and time deposits. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.63% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 3.80% a year earlier.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income rose 5.9% to $24.55 million from $23.18 million the previous year, driven by record interest income. Higher year-over-year interest expense also reflected deposit growth and higher rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The Company’s net interest margin for full year 2019 was 3.77% compared with 3.75% in 2018.

“For many financial institutions, margin compression has presented a challenge as rate adjustments led to increased cost of liabilities and downward pressure on loan yields,” explained J. Todd Scruggs, Executive Vice President and CFO. “Competition for deposits and lending business is intense, but we have remained prudent in our approach to attracting deposits, focusing on deposits as a valuable component of a broader banking relationship, and maintaining loan rates that are reasonable for us and our customers. As a result, we have been satisfied with the relative strength of our net interest margin.”

Noninterest income, including gains from the sale of residential mortgages to the secondary market, revenue contributions from BOTJ Investment Services, and fee income from the Bank’s line of treasury management services for commercial customers was $2.15 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $1.29 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, noninterest income increased 37% to $7.19 million compared with $5.24 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, gains on sale of loans held for sale was $4.25 million, up from $2.92 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

“Our mortgage division has been doing a tremendous job of earning mortgage origination business during the past several years and building on our reputation as a premier provider,” Chapman explained. “Our performance in 2019 reflected ongoing investment in technology to facilitate loan processing and credit review, and an expanded team of professionals dedicated to service and support. The growth of mortgage originations in our served markets outside of Region 2000 have played an important role, generating noninterest income from origination activity and supporting our practice of generating noninterest income from loan sales to the secondary market.”

Noninterest expense for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2019 increased compared with the same periods in 2018, primarily reflecting increased personnel, marketing, and equipment costs related to market expansion as well as increased credit expenses associated with origination of residential mortgage loans. The Company’s efficiency ratio was higher in both periods compared to a year earlier, primarily reflecting the addition of personnel and facilities and an increase in variable compensation related to increased production in the mortgage and investment divisions.

Balance Sheet Review: Loan and Deposit Growth, Strong Asset Quality

Total assets increased to $725.39 million at December 31, 2019, highlighted by growth in loans, net of allowance, to $573.27 million, up from $530.02 million at December 31, 2018. Reflecting strong residential mortgage originations, loans held-for-sale at December 31, 2019 were $4.22 million compared with $1.67 million at December 31, 2018. Fair value of securities available-for-sale was $59.66 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $52.73 million at December 31, 2018.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $43.26 million to a Company-record $573.27 million at December 31, 2019, up from $530.02 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $4.83 million, with a lower year-over-year provision for losses and a significant decline in charge-offs.

Total nonperforming loans declined to $1.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $2.9 million a year earlier, the amount of owned foreclosed real estate declined slightly, and total nonperforming assets declined 32% year-over-year. Asset quality ratios reflected the portfolio’s continued strength, including a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans that improved to 0.23% at year-end from 0.55% a year earlier.

Chapman explained: “We believe the indicators of asset quality, which have been strong and improving during the past several years, offer proof that consistent credit review and monitoring practices, coordinated throughout the Company and all served markets, have mitigated risk as we have prudently grown our loan portfolio. We maintain close contact with clients to stay ahead of potential issues that may arise, and further protect the Company against risk with what management believes is an adequate allowance for loan losses.”

Led by commercial lending, the Company’s loan portfolio continued to provide balanced performance and year-over-year growth. Commercial real estate loans, both owner occupied and non-owner occupied, increased to $193.80 million at December 31, 2019 from $182.92 million. Commercial & industrial loans increased 19% to $84.73 million from $71.14 million, construction and land loans of $42.57 million were up 24%, and multi-family mortgages grew 19% to $55.76 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $649.46 million, up from $612.04 million at December 31, 2018, led by continued strength in core deposits, which comprised 70% of total deposits. Interest-bearing demand deposits were $362.82 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $331.30 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest bearing demand deposits, which are frequently tied to commercial banking relationships, grew to $93.94 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $91.36 million at December 31, 2018.

Total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share increased at December 31, 2019 as compared to the prior year end. Retained earnings increased to $20.90 million at December 31, 2019 from $16.52 million at December 31, 2018. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios continued to exceed accepted regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data

unaudited

Selected Data: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2019 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2019 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2018 Change Interest income $ 7,596 $ 7,111 6.82 % $ 29,816 $ 26,971 10.55 % Interest expense 1,491 1,059 40.79 % 5,264 3,795 38.71 % Net interest income 6,105 6,052 0.88 % 24,552 23,176 5.94 % Provision for loan losses 89 189 -52.91 % 523 716 -26.96 % Noninterest income 2,149 1,288 66.85 % 7,188 5,235 37.31 % Noninterest expense 6,336 5,296 19.64 % 24,283 21,064 15.28 % Income taxes 309 380 -18.68 % 1,329 1,329 0.00 % Net income 1,520 1,475 3.05 % 5,605 5,302 5.71 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,368,034 4,378,436 (10,402 ) 4,375,814 4,378,436 (2,622 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,376,985 4,378,436 (1,451 ) 4,381,597 4,378,459 3,138 Basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.01 $ 1.28 $ 1.21 $ 0.07 Fully diluted net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.01 $ 1.28 $ 1.21 $ 0.07





Balance Sheet at

period end: Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Change Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Change Loans, net $ 573,274 $ 530,016 8.16 % $ 530,016 $ 491,022 7.94 % Loans held for sale 4,221 1,670 152.75 % 1,670 2,626 -36.41 % Total securities 63,343 56,427 12.26 % 56,427 61,025 -7.53 % Total deposits 649,459 612,043 5.93 % 612,043 567,493 7.85 % Stockholders' equity 61,551 55,143 11.62 % 55,143 51,665 6.73 % Total assets 725,394 674,897 7.48 % 674,897 626,341 7.75 % Shares outstanding 4,357,436 4,378,436 (21,000 ) 4,378,436 4,378,436 - Book value per share $ 14.13 $ 12.59 $ 1.54 $ 12.59 $ 11.80 $ 0.79





Daily averages: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2019 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2019 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2018 Change Loans, net $ 561,836 $ 525,960 6.82 % $ 551,362 $ 515,200 7.02 % Loans held for sale 3,821 3,262 17.14 % 3,559 3,138 13.42 % Total securities 61,230 59,647 2.65 % 58,584 60,880 -3.77 % Total deposits 649,769 610,612 6.41 % 628,680 595,434 5.58 % Stockholders' equity 60,416 56,077 7.74 % 58,871 54,461 8.10 % Interest earning assets 666,410 632,245 5.40 % 651,770 618,812 5.33 % Interest bearing liabilities 567,112 524,878 8.05 % 544,038 499,499 8.92 % Total assets 724,495 673,113 7.63 % 698,655 656,938 6.35 %





Financial Ratios: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2019 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2019 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2018 Change Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.87 % (0.04 ) 0.80 % 0.81 % (0.01 ) Return on average equity 9.98 % 10.44 % (0.46 ) 9.52 % 9.74 % (0.22 ) Net interest margin 3.63 % 3.80 % (0.17 ) 3.77 % 3.75 % 0.02 Efficiency ratio 76.76 % 72.15 % 4.61 76.51 % 74.14 % 2.37 Average equity to average assets 8.34 % 8.33 % 0.01 8.43 % 8.29 % 0.14





Allowance for loan losses: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2019 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2019 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2018 Change Beginning balance $ 4,773 $ 4,561 4.65 % $ 4,581 $ 4,752 -3.60 % Provision for losses 89 189 -52.91 % 523 716 -26.96 % Charge-offs (44 ) (185 ) -76.22 % (363 ) (1,064 ) -65.88 % Recoveries 11 16 -31.25 % 88 177 -50.28 % Ending balance 4,829 4,581 5.41 % 4,829 4,581 5.41 %





Nonperforming assets: Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Change Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Change Total nonperforming loans $ 1,301 $ 2,939 -55.73 % $ 2,939 $ 4,309 -31.79 % Other real estate owned 2,339 2,430 -3.74 % 2,430 2,650 -8.30 % Total nonperforming assets 3,640 5,369 -32.20 % 5,369 6,959 -22.85 % Troubled debt restructurings - (performing portion) 410 424 -3.30 % 424 440 -3.64 %





Asset quality ratios: Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Change Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Change Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.55 % (0.32 ) 0.55 % 0.87 % (0.32 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.84 % 0.86 % (0.02 ) 0.86 % 0.96 % (0.10 ) Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 371.18 % 155.87 % 215.31 155.87 % 110.28 % 45.59







Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Assets 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 30,794 $ 26,725 Federal funds sold 8,317 23,600 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,111 50,325 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $3,861 in 2019 and $3,515 in 2018) 3,688 3,700 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 59,655 52,727 Restricted stock, at cost 1,506 1,462 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,829 in 2019 and $4,581 in 2018 573,274 530,016 Loans held for sale 4,221 1,670 Premises and equipment, net 16,297 13,233 Software, net 401 193 Interest receivable 1,866 1,742 Cash value - bank owned life insurance 13,686 13,359 Other real estate owned 2,339 2,431 Income taxes receivable - 1,102 Deferred tax asset 1,177 1,755 Other assets 8,173 1,182 Total assets $ 725,394 $ 674,897 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest bearing demand $ 93,936 $ 91,356 NOW, money market and savings 362,821 331,298 Time 192,702 189,389 Total deposits 649,459 612,043 Capital notes 5,000 5,000 Income taxes payable 124 - Interest payable 173 127 Other liabilities 9,087 2,584 Total liabilities $ 663,843 $ 619,754 Stockholders' equity Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,357,436 and 4,378,436 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 $ 9,325 $ 9,370 Additional paid-in-capital 31,331 31,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5 ) (2,243 ) Retained earnings 20,900 16,521 Total stockholders' equity $ 61,551 $ 55,143 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 725,394 $ 674,897





Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year Ended

Ended December 31, Interest Income 2019

2018 2019 2018 Loans $ 7,009 $ 6,507 $ 27,559 $ 24,836 Securities US Government and agency obligations 210 189 755 760 Mortgage backed securities 49 60 220 256 Municipals 76 83 315 331 Dividends 33 34 93 74 Other (Corporates) 24 24 94 94 Interest bearing deposits 73 76 326 227 Federal Funds sold 122 138 454 393 Total interest income 7,596 7,111 29,816 26,971 Interest Expense Deposits NOW, money market savings 455 277 1,537 961 Time Deposits 907 650 3,201 2,291 FHLB borrowings - - - 17 Finance leases 30 - 71 - Brokered time deposits 49 82 255 326 Capital notes 50 50 200 200 Total interest expense 1,491 1,059 5,264 3,795 Net interest income 6,105 6,052 24,552 23,176 Provision for loan losses 89 189 523 716 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,016 5,863 24,029 22,460 Noninterest income Gains on sale of loans held for sale 1,151 658 4,254 2,918 Service charges, fees and commissions 437 495 1,785 1,871 Life insurance income 431 85 679 341 Other 27 50 76 105 Gain (loss) on sales of available-for-sale securities 103 - 394 - Total noninterest income 2,149 1,288 7,188 5,235 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,655 2,881 13,092 11,279 Occupancy 403 379 1,655 1,522 Equipment 586 409 2,107 1,600 Supplies 130 135 597 548 Professional, data processing, and other outside expense 871 813 3,432 3,226 Marketing 217 119 866 611 Credit expense 175 150 653 528 Other real estate expenses 26 41 366 277 FDIC insurance expense (49 ) 99 226 398 Other 322 270 1,289 1,075 Total noninterest expenses 6,336 5,296 24,283 21,064 Income before income taxes 1,829 1,855 6,934 6,631 Income tax expense 309 380 1,329 1,329 Net Income $ 1,520 $ 1,475 $ 5,605 $ 5,302 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,368,034 4,378,436 4,375,814 4,378,436 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,376,985 4,378,436 4,381,597 4,378,459 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 1.28 $ 1.21 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 1.28 $ 1.21



