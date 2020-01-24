HERMES INTERNATIONAL



January 24, 2020

Half yearly situation of the HERMES INTERNATIONAL liquidity contract signed with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

In connection with the liquidity contract signed between HERMES INTERNATIONAL and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31st, 2019 amounted to:

7,659 shares HERMES INTERNATIONAL

11,674,379 €

During the first half of the year, total trades were :

Buy : 75,860 titres (2,958 transactions) 48,252,607 €

Sell : 73,743 titres (3,016 transactions) 46,983,723 €

Outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2019 amounted to:

5,542 shares HERMES INTERNATIONAL

12,961,702 €

During the first half of the year, total trades were :

Buy : 77,376 titres (2,850 transactions) 43,894,560 €

Sell : 81,000 titres (2,971 transactions) 46,106,880 €

As of December 31, 2018 (date of the implementation of the decision AMF 2018-1 on July 2, 2018), outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to :

9,166 shares HERMES INTERNATIONAL

10,762,172 €





