New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glink Apps International, a Wyoming corporation, today announced that the Company has signed a Business Combination and Investment Agreement to acquire Glink Apps Vietnam Joint Stock Company to start its M&A plan and prepare to take the Company public on the U.S. Stock Market.



According to the Business Combination Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of Vietnam-based Glink Apps Vietnam JSC in exchange for fifty million shares of common stock of Glink Apps International to be issued from the authorized and unissued stock capital of the Company. In addition, Glink Apps International will also invest in Glink Apps Vietnam to grow its business in the Southeast Asian markets.

The Company has retained PHI Capital Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PHI Group, Inc. ( www.phiglobal.com ) (OTC Markets: PHIL ), to assist in its IPO and Mergers and Acquisitions plans. PHI Capital Holdings will be responsible for helping Glink Apps International throughout the entire process to become as a fully-reporting public company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and will also assist the Company to list on the NASDAQ Stock Market later on.

PHI Capital Holdings will also introduce investment banking firms, institutional and private investors and coordinate with these entities to provide capital for the Company to implement its business plan, as well as introduce investor relations agencies and other product and service providers to the Company as may be required during its normal course of business.

David Chinh Truong, Chairman and CEO of Glink Apps International stated: “We are pleased to start our M&A plan by signing the agreement to acquire Glink Apps Vietnam JSC as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. We intend to use Glink Apps Vietnam JSC as a platform to grow our business in the Southeast Asian markets and prepare to take the Company public on the U.S. Stock Market in the very near future.”

About Glink Apps International

Glink Apps International (formerly Glink Apps JSC), a Wyoming company, creates, sells, and distributes high quality art paintings. We provide a system to connect customers with service providers who deliver specific services. Our products and services include coffee shops which will feature art and coffee products in one place as well as Apps that provide services for entertainment, organizing music concerts, modeling events, online dating, entertainment competitions, songwriting, artwork, actors and actresses, plumbing, dentists, handyman services, employment, mechanics, painters, construction workers, etc. Website: https://Glinkart.com

About Glink Apps Vietnam JSC

Glink Apps Vietnam JSC’s current business activities include displaying and selling of artistic works, launching and franchising the Glink Coffee chain, organizing public events and granting international awards in connection with artistic works and music productions. In addition, Glink Apps Vietnam JSC is also engaged in real estate development and investment. The Company currently owns exclusive rights of many artistic and aesthetic talents.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.