Copenhagen, Denmark, 24 January 2020
Notice to Convene Extraordinary General Meeting
Upon request from Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S, the board of directors of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, CVR no. 26 52 77 67 (the "Company"), hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting in the Company to be held on
Monday 17 February 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CET
at the offices of Plesner Law Firm, Amerika Plads 37, 2100 Copenhagen, Denmark.
Shareholders who have accepted the voluntary recommended public offer shall disregard this convening notice as such shareholders have no rights to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting as their shares are sold.
Agenda
1 Election of new members of the board of directors of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (current members are expected to resign)
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte
President & CEO CFO
Phone: +1 919 591 3090 Phone: +1 919 591 3090
Email: cac@veloxis.com Email: idu@veloxis.com
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
Hørsholm, DENMARK
