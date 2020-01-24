CHICO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern California National Bank (OTC markets: NCNB) reported net income of $2,900,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2,293,000 earned in the fiscal year 2018. This is a 26% increase in net income compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The 2019 fiscal year end pretax net income was $4,053,000, which is a 29% increase from the $3,135,000 earned in the fiscal year 2018.
Financial Highlights for the fiscal year end December 31, 2019
“We are very proud of our operating results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019,” said Todd Lewis, President/CEO. We had many challenges in 2019 as a result of the Camp Fire and other local events. Our employees did an extraordinary job of handling these challenges and performing at an exceptional level. Our Loan Production Office in Sacramento performed well and contributed to the success of the Bank in its first year. Overall, the Bank continues to have a large percentage increase in net income, and good growth in loans and deposits,” continued Todd Lewis, President/CEO. “We live in an amazing community. Our customers, employees, Board members and shareholders all contribute greatly to our success.”
Located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Mangrove, Northern California National Bank is a locally owned and operated bank servicing the needs of the businesses and individuals in Northern California since March 2006. The Bank has a full service branch in Chico, CA and a Loan Production Office in Sacramento, CA. For more information call (530) 879-5900 or visit the website at www.norcalbank.com.
|Contact:
|Todd Lewis
|President/CEO
|Northern California National Bank
|(530) 899-4214
