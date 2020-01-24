PRESS RELEASE Paris, January 16, 2020









Calendar 2020

Dates of upcoming releases for fiscal year 2019-2020

1st quarter sales January 23, 2020 (after the closing of trading) Shareholders’ general meeting March 12, 2020 2nd quarter sales April 28, 2020 (after the closing of trading) Half-year results June 02, 2020 (before the opening of trading) 3rd quarter sales July 28, 2020 (after the closing of trading) 4th quarter sales October 27, 2020 (after the closing of trading) Full-year results December 17, 2020 (before the opening of trading)

About EXEL Industries : www.exel-industries.com,

EXEL Industries’ core business is agricultural and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products market and in sugar beet harvesters. The goal of EXEL Industries is to expand in its markets through a policy of constant innovation and an international growth strategy. EXEL Industries employs 3,544 people spread across 27 countries and five continents.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap)

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Mnemo EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)

This press release is available in French and in English.

