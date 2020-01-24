New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type, Component And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786256/?utm_source=GNW

The engineering plastics type segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The engineering plastics segment is projected to witness higher growth rate than elastomers during the forecast period.Owing to their enhanced properties and advantages they are used in electric cars as substitutes for metals to fulfill the purpose of lightweighting of the cars.



The growing production of electric cars and need for lightweighting of components of electric cars around the globe will drive the market of engineering plastic during the forecast period.



The market in the interior segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The interior segment of components allows easy replacement of metals with polymers as these components have lower accidental risk and safety issues.Hence, most of electric car manufacturers use polymers in place of metals in this segment to reduce the overall weight of the electric cars.



Polymer has proven to be the ideal material for the interior components of a car, as it is durable and aesthetically pleasing.In addition, it reduces noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels of an electric car.



Both the types of polymers, engineering plastics and elastomers are preferred for this segment of components.



APAC is estimated to be fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market of electric vehicle polymers during the forecast period due to the growing production of electric cars in China, Japan, and South Korea.Canada is projected to be fastest-growing country in the North American electric vehicle polymers market followed by Mexico and US.



Europe is the second-fastest growing electric vehicle polymers market. Increasing government regulation and consumer-friendly incentive schemes are expected to provide growth opportunities in this region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



The breakup of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C level – 42%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 28%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 28%, North America – 25%, Rest of the World – 7%



The leading players in the electric vehicle polymers market are BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Covestro (Germany), Celanese (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Solvay (Belgium), LANXESS (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), Asahi Kasei (Japan), and Evonik Industries (Germany).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the electric vehicle polymers market on the basis of type, component, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the electric vehicle polymers market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.



2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes developments, such as expansion, acquisition, and new product development.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786256/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001